Soul: Disney and Pixar Release Trailer for Home Release

This past Christmas, Disney and Pixar's Soul made its long-awaited debut on the Disney+ streaming service, moving from its original theatrical premiere due to the ongoing pandemic. Despite premiering as a Disney+ original film, Soul will still be getting a classic home release. You'll be able to purchase Soul on digital platforms, Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD on March 23rd, and to celebrate, Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming release.

If you've already seen Soul on Disney+, the trailer is filled with familiar scenes from the film. It recreates the magic and wonder of Soul to tell fans about the upcoming home release. If you're a Pixar collector or lover of physical media, you'll need to mark March 23rd on your calendars. Pre-orders are live here at Best Buy for the Blu-ray, 4K, Blu-ray and an exclusive 4K SteelBook edition.

The home release of Soul will of course come with a horde of special features, taking viewers inside the making of the film.

You can check out the full list of special features below!

Deleted Scenes Introduction – Writer Mike Jones and story supervisor Kristen Lester introduce the “Soul” deleted scenes. Mentor Orientation – Joe sneaks into the You Seminar Mentor Program orientation, trying to figure out how on earth he can get back to ... Earth. Clubhouse Forgery – Joe follows 22 into her “secret lair” as she reluctantly agrees to help him find his way back to Earth. Home Lessons – Stuck inside Joe’s body, 22 clumsily attempts to help the downstairs neighbor. Living the Dream – Joe has a heart-to-heart with 22 about her fear of living on Earth, then tries to make his way back home via a dream portal. Press Shot – Joe, stuck in a cat’s body, and 22, stuck in Joe’s body, take the subway to the jazz club for a publicity photography session.

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by director Pete Docter, co-director/writer Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.

Not Your Average Joe – See the thought and care that went into crafting Joe and his story in Pixar’s first film to feature a Black leading character.

Astral Taffy – Get an in-depth look at the artistry and technical innovation that went into creating the sets and characters in the world of “Soul.”

Pretty Deep for a Cartoon – The filmmakers tackle big questions, such as where does a newborn’s personality come from, what’s the meaning of life, and more!

Into the Zone: The Music and Sound of Soul – Explore the movie’s different sonic worlds and discover how music drives and adds specificity to Joe’s journey.

“Soul,” Improvised – See how the Pixar Systems team and “Soul”’s crew managed to finish the film on schedule during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jazz Greats – Giants of the jazz world who consulted on “Soul” share their passion and hard-won wisdom about what music is and does for us all.

