South Park Movie Post Covid Set to Stream on Paramount+ This Thanksgiving





South Park has a new movie titled “South Park: Post Covid” that’s set to stream on Paramount+ Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 25th. A second South Park movie will reportedly arrive in December. These two newly announced South Park movies will be the first of 14 new original movies that South Park Studios will be doing with ViacomCBS, after signing a lucrative deal with the studio earlier this year. It doesn’t take a genius to guess from the title what kind of movie Post Covid will be, given how South Park has handled its subject matter during the last year of the pandemic.

While most of Hollywood was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, South Park found the means to continue by releasing two extended episode “specials” that kept the series going: The Pandemic Special arrived in fall of 2020, followed by South ParQ Vaccination Special in spring of 2021. Each special managed to capture a snapshot of where our culture was during the pandemic – the first looked at the chaos and fear the onset of COVID caused; the second special looked at the chaos and fear of how we all tried to get back to normal after the vaccinations started to roll out.

We can probably expect Post Covid to be an equally scathing examination about how society has or has not changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, not to mention the presidential election. There’s been plenty that’s happened in American culture between spring and now for South Park to dig into – as well as the more serialized story that South Park has been unfolding over its last few seasons.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said in a statement when their deal was announced. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” Chris McCarthy, president-CEO of MTV Entertainment and chief content officer of adult animation for Paramount Plus said at the time. “Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount Plus.”

South Park: Post Covid will stream on Paramount+ this Thanksgiving.