Space Jam 2 Logo Revealed by Lebron James

✖

International basketball star and Space Jam 2's Lebron James took to Instagram to reveal the official logo for the upcoming sequel, which confirms its title as Space Jam: A New Legacy. Check out James' reveal along with a fresh look at the logo below. The film has been a passion project for James who has been attached to the project in some form since 2014. Just like the 1996 original movie, the sequel will blend live-action and animation as James and his co-stars will be seen alongside the likes of the Looney Tunes characters once again. James previously confirmed that the movie is still in good shape to make its summer 2021 release date as post-production continues on the film.

"Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021," James said on the Road Trippin' podcast last month. "So we're kind of ok. And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it."

James will be joined in the film by NBA and WNBA stars Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), plus Avengers: Endgame's Don Cheadle and Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green.

View this post on Instagram 2021. 🐰🥕 🎥 🍿👑 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT

The first Space Jam was released in 1996 and featured Michael Jordan in the lead role, joined by the likes of Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, David Ewing, Shawn Bradley, Wayne Knight, Larry Byrd, and Bill Murray.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, who previously delivered audiences Girls Trip and Night School. The highly anticipated sequel is currently set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021. What do you think of the new title for the sequel? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.