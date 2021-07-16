Space Jam: A New Legacy Star LeBron James Reveals First Plot Details, Won’t Include Monstars

✖

The legacy continues next summer, as the highly-anticipated Space Jam follow-up is finally making its way to screens. Space Jam: A New Legacy stars Los Angeles Lakers forward and recent NBA Champion LeBron James in the main role, taking over for Michael Jordan, who starred in the first film. The plot details regarding the new Space Jam remain mostly unknown, but James appeared on the recent episode of Road Trippin' and peeled back the curtain just a little bit.

"It's not a sequel," James clarified. "It's called Space Jam: A New Legacy, it's not called Space Jam 2. There will be a basketball game, I'll say that. And there will be some people that are a little out of this world that we're competing against."

When folks hear that the opponents will be "out of this world," it's easy to assume that James is talking about the Monstars, who were the villains of the first Space Jam. However, these are different characters with a different name. James also explained that the story will revolve around a father/son relationship.

"You can call them that/ They have a different name. I won't give the name," said the reigning NBA Finals MVP. "But it's more of a family movie. It's a parenting movie between me and my son, and me trying to demand my son to do something because I was taught that way growing up. Demand my son to play basketball. 'This is what you're gonna do, this is how you're gonna do it.' And me as a parent not listening to my son and not believing in what my son is actually great at. It's a tackling between me being a parent and supporting my son, and my son basically turning off at some point and me trying to regain that trust throughout the movie. Along with the great Bugs Bunny, and Lola, and Taz, and Tweety. All of them."

The work on Space Jam: A New Legacy is almost completed, but there are a few reshoots to get out of the way first.

"I'm doing some reshoots for Space Jam this coming week," said James. "There's some things that we shot that we feel like could be better. So I'm going back on set this coming week before training camp. The beard was the same. It was a little shorter, they'll trim it a little bit, but I rock the beard in Space Jam."

As part of the Warner Bros. 2021 release strategy, Space Jam: A New Legacy will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021.