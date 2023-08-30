Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fan Art Sees Oscar Isaac as Live-Action Spider-Man 2099

Sony Pictures Animation recently released its latest sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and fans flocked to theaters to see the film. During the film, we get introduced to a new Spider-Man variant, Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). We also know a live-action variant of the Prowler, who Donald Glover played, and that had fans going wild. Some fans seem to believe that Isaac should play the live-action version of O'Hara, and someone created a fantastic concept that shows off how the actor could look as the futuristic wall-crawler.

Oscar Isaac Spider-Man 2099 Fan Art

A artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of Subi.Ozil created a new design that shows off of Isaac could look like as Spider-Man 2099 in live-action. In the fan art, Isaac gets the costume his character wore in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and it looks pretty go on the actor. While we don't know if we will ever see Spider-Man 2099 in live-action, Isaac is a great choice to play the character. You can check out the fan art below.

What was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now available to stream and watch at home. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

