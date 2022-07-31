Every Movie and TV Show Hitting Streaming Services on August 1st
Every month, most major streaming services kick things off by adding a slew of movies and TV shows to their rosters. August 2022 is no exception to this rule. Nearly every major streaming service, save for Disney+, has a solid list of new titles arriving on Monday morning to begin the new month. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video all have quite a lot in store.
Both Hulu and Netflix are set to add one of the most beloved blockbuster trilogies at the start of August. The original Spider-Man film series, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, is joining the roster of both services on Monday morning. Marvel fans who have been wanting to rewatch the Spider-Man films will have a much easier time once August arrives. In addition to the three Spider-Man films, Netflix will also be adding the Men in Black trilogy.
Peacock has a pretty massive list of films hitting its roster to start August as well. After adding the entire Harry Potter series last month, the NBCUniversal service will kick off August with the addition of all three films in the Brendan Fraser Mummy franchise.
You can check out the full list of August 1st streaming additions below.
Netflix
28 Days
8 Mile
Above the Rim
The Age of Adaline
Battle: Los Angeles
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Constantine
Dinner for Schmucks
Eyes Wide Shut
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Hardcore Henry
Legends of the Fall
Love & Basketball
Made of Honor
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Miss Congeniality
Monster-in-Law
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 13
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
She's Funny That Way
Space Jam (1996)
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Top Gear: Season 29-30
The Town
Woman in Gold
Big Tree City -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO Max
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
Amy, 2015 (HBO)
Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
Belle, 2013 (HBO)
Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
Bug, 2007 (HBO)
Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
Charlie's Angels, 2000
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
Colors, 1988 (HBO)
Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
Days of Being Wild, 1990
DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022
Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
Gaslight, 1944
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
Late August, Early September, 1998
Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
Little Women, 1994
Locke, 2013 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
Miles Ahead, 2016
Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Objective, Burma!, 1945
Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
Out of the Past, 1947
Remember, 2016 (HBO)
Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
Source Code, 2011
Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
The Blood of a Poet, 1932
The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
The Devil's Backbone, 2001
The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001 (HBO)
The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
Whiplash, 2014
Hulu
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)
Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)
Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED)
21 (2008)
AKEELAH AND THE BEE (2006)
AMERICAN ASSASSIN (2017)
AQUI ENTRE NOS (2012)
BIG MOMMAS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (2011)
BLACK SWAN (2010)
THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)
BLAST FROM THE PAST (1999)
BLAZING SADDLES (1974)
BOOK OF SHADOWS: THE BLAIR WITCH 2 (2000)
BUCKY LARSON BORN TO BE A STAR (2011)
BUGSY (1991)
CAST AWAY (2000)
THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK (2004)
DAN IN REAL LIFE (2007)
DESPICABLE ME (2010)
DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)
DETROIT (2017)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)
FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009)
GANDHI (1982)
GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)
GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989)
GOOD LUCK CHUCK (2007)
GROUNDHOG DAY (1993)
GULLIVER'S TRAVELS (2010)
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012)
I FEEL PRETTY (2018)
IN TIME (2011)
JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI (2011)
JUST GO WITH IT (2011)
KINDERGARTEN COP (1990)
THE LEISURE SEEKER (2018)
MAN ON FIRE (2004)
MEN OF HONOR (2000)
MILES AHEAD (2016)
THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (1984)
NINJA ASSASSIN (2009)
NURSE 3-D (2014)
THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION (1998)
PAUL BLART: MALL COP (2009)
PRETTY WOMAN (1990)
SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL (1989)
SHAME (2011)
SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE (1999)
THE SIXTH MAN (1997)
SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993)
SOURCE CODE (2011)
SPIDER-MAN (2002)
SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004)
SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007)
STEP UP REVOLUTION (2012)
SURF'S UP (2007)
SWIMFAN (2002)
SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)
TOWER HEIST (2011)
VANTAGE POINT (2008)
WANDERLUST (2012)
WAR HORSE (2011)
THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)
WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003)
X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE (2009)
YOU'VE GOT MAIL (1998)
Paramount+
1 Buck
3000 Miles to Graceland
5 Star Day
A Fish Called Wanda
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Aaron's Blood
Acid Horizon
Already Gone
Alright Now
Anguish
Any Day
Assimilate
Awakened
Baby Boom
Bad Frank
Bad Therapy
Basic
Battle Scars
Beautiful Girls
Before Midnight
Big Brother Volcano
Bridget Jones's Baby
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cake
Clockstoppers
Derek's Dead
Dimland
Dinner For Schmucks
Don't Click
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Downhill Racer
Escape From Alcatraz
Evil Dead
Face/Off
Follow the Prophet
Friday The 13th – Part II
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Getting to Know You
Goodbye, Butterfly
Grand Cru
Grease
Grease Live!
Happy Yummy Chicken
Hardball
Here On Out
I Am A Ghost
I Like Me
I've Got Issues
Iceland is Best
Insight
International Falls
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
King of Knives
Kingpin
Letter from Masanjia
Lost and Found
Lost Bayou
Making Waves
Man From Reno
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Never Heard
New Money
Obey
Once
Once Upon A Time In The West
One and the Same
Paradox Lost
Perfect Sisters
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Prophecy
Respite
River's Edge
Rockaway
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Scrapper
Shooter
Single White Female
Still Today
Surrogate Valentine
The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
The Feels
The Graduate
The Killer Elite
The Middle of X
The Shootist
The Wrong Todd
The Yards
There Will Be Blood
To Tokyo
Trail of Ashes
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Trickster
Trigger
Two Ways Home
Under the Tuscan Sun
Urban Cowboy
Varsity Blues
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Weepah Way for Now
Wild Honey Pie!
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Writer's Block
Peacock
10 Things I Hate About You, 1999
27 Dresses, 2008
The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
American Gangster, 2007
Backdraft, 1991
Barney's Great Adventure, 1998
The Beach, 2000
A Beautiful Mind, 2001
A Better Life, 2011
Billy Madison, 1995
The Book of Eli, 2010
The Boss, 2016
The Breakfast Club, 1985
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Cinderella Man, 2005
Cooties, 2015
Cop Car, 2015
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Crooklyn, 1994
Dead Presidents, 1995
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Do the Right Thing, 1989
Eat Pray Love, 2010
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fever Pitch, 2005
The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
Flatliners, 1990
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Funny People, 2009
Gods of Egypt, 2016
The Good Shepard, 2006
The Guardian, 2006
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Haywire, 2012
A Hologram for the King, 2016
Horrible Bosses, 2011
The Hulk, 2003
The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016
Knocked Up, 2007
Leatherheads, 2008
Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
Man on Fire, 2004
The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012
Midnight Run, 1988
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978
Now You See Me, 2013
Now You See Me 2, 2016
Nurse Betty, 2000
One True Thing, 1998
Paper Soldiers, 2002
Parker, 2013
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
The Proposal, 2009
The Punisher, 2004
Punisher: War Zone, 2008
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Quantum Leap, Seasons 1-5
Quicksilver, 1986
Reality Bites, 1994
Ride Along 2, 2016, 2016
Robin Hood, 2010
RV, 2006
Safe House, 2012
Salt, 2010
Scarface, 1983
The Scorpion King, 2002
Serenity, 2005
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Smokin' Aces, 2007
Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012
State of Play, 2009
Stepmom, 1998
Stir of Echoes, 1999
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming, 2007
Super Greed: The Fight for Football, 2022
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
This is 40, 2012
This Means War, 2012
Uncut Gems, 2019
Undercover Brother, 2002
Upgrade, 2018
Waterworld, 1995
Waves, 2019
You're Next, 2013
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)
Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original)
Prime Video
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
1 Buck (2017)
16 To Life (2015)
3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)
5 Star Day (2011)
59 Seconds (2016)
A Dark Place (2019)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
Aaron's Blood (2017)
Absolution (2015)
Acid Horizon (2018)
Already Gone (2019)
Alright Now (2018)
Anguish (2015)
Annapolis (2006)
Any Day (2015)
Assimilate (2019)
Baby Boom (1987)
Backstage (2021)
Backwoods (2020)
Bad Frank (2017)
Bad Therapy (2020)
Basic (2003)
Battle Scars (2020)
Before Midnight (2013)
Big Brother Volcano (2017)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Crossed the Line (2014)
Dating My Mother (2017)
Derek's Dead (2020)
Disappearance (2019)
Don't Click (2012)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Drive Me Crazy (1999)
Eadweard (2015)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
Evil Dead (2013)
Face/Off (1997)
Filth (2014)
Firewalker (1986)
Follow the Prophet (2010)
Fright Night (2011)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)
Getting to Know You (2020)
Gonzo (2008)
Goodbye Butterfly (2021)
Grand Cru (2018)
Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)
Hardball (2001)
Here On Out (2019)
He's Way More Famous Than You (2012)
I Am A Ghost (2014)
I Like Me (2019)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
Iceland Is Best (2020)
I'm Still Here (2010)
Impossible Monsters (2019)
International Falls (2019)
I've Got Issues (2020)
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)
King Arthur (2004)
King Kong (1976)
King Of Knives (2020)
Kingpin (1996)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Letter from Masanjia (2018)
Line of Descent (2019)
Lost Bayou (2020)
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)
Man from Reno (2015)
McLintock (1963)
Mermaids (1990)
Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)
Mr. 3000 (2004)
Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)
Never Heard (2018)
New Money (2018)
Obey (2018)
Once (2007)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One and the Same (2021)
Paradox Lost (2021)
Perfect Sisters (2014)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Prophecy (1979)
River's Edge (1987)
Rockaway (2019)
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Ronin (1998)
Safe Inside (2021)
Scary Movie 5 (2013)
Serpico (1973)
Single White Female (1992)
Soldiers of Fortune (2012)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek Generations (1994)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
Still Today (2020)
Surrogate Valentine (2011)
The Atoning (2017)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
The Feels (2018)
The Haunting (1999)
The Hornet's Nest (2014)
The Killer Elite (1975)
The Machinist (2004)
The Middle of X (2018)
The Missouri Breaks (1976)
The Saint (1997)
The Shootist (1976)
The Wrong Todd (2014)
The Yards (2000)
Thief (1981)
Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
To Tokyo (2018)
Trail of Ashes (2020)
Trickster (2019)
Trigger (2020
Two Ways Home (2019)
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman – The Play (2005)
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Undertow (2004)
Vampires Suck (2010)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Wayne's World II (1993)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
Weepah Way for Now (2015)
White on Rice (2009)
Wild Honey Pie! (2018)
Writer's Block (2019)
Wuthering Heights (1970)
Yinz (2019)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
Game of Spy (2022)
Go, Diego, Go! (2006)
Cartel Crew (2019)
Lopez (2016)