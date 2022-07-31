Every Movie and TV Show Hitting Streaming Services on August 1st

Every month, most major streaming services kick things off by adding a slew of movies and TV shows to their rosters. August 2022 is no exception to this rule. Nearly every major streaming service, save for Disney+, has a solid list of new titles arriving on Monday morning to begin the new month. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video all have quite a lot in store. Both Hulu and Netflix are set to add one of the most beloved blockbuster trilogies at the start of August. The original Spider-Man film series, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, is joining the roster of both services on Monday morning. Marvel fans who have been wanting to rewatch the Spider-Man films will have a much easier time once August arrives. In addition to the three Spider-Man films, Netflix will also be adding the Men in Black trilogy. Peacock has a pretty massive list of films hitting its roster to start August as well. After adding the entire Harry Potter series last month, the NBCUniversal service will kick off August with the addition of all three films in the Brendan Fraser Mummy franchise. You can check out the full list of August 1st streaming additions below.

Netflix 28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She's Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Big Tree City -- NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext

HBO Max A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)

A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)

Amy, 2015 (HBO)

Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)

Belle, 2013 (HBO)

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)

Charlie's Angels, 2000

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)

Days of Being Wild, 1990

DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022

Enemy, 2014 (HBO)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)

Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Fighting, 2009 (HBO)

From Hell, 2001 (HBO)

Garfield, 2004 (HBO)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version

Gaslight, 1944

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999

Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)

Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)

Laggies, 2014 (HBO)

Late August, Early September, 1998

Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)

Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Little Women, 1994

Locke, 2013 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)

Mojave, 2015 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970

Out of the Past, 1947

Remember, 2016 (HBO)

Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)

Slow West, 2015 (HBO)

Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Stardust, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go, Season 7C

The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)

The Blood of a Poet, 1932

The Captive, 2014 (HBO)

The Devil's Backbone, 2001

The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)

The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)

The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)

The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

The Rover, 2014 (HBO)

The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)

The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)

The Testament of Orpheus, 1960

The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)

Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)

Tusk, 2014 (HBO)

Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)

Whiplash, 2014 prevnext

Hulu Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)

Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED)

21 (2008)

AKEELAH AND THE BEE (2006)

AMERICAN ASSASSIN (2017)

AQUI ENTRE NOS (2012)

BIG MOMMAS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (2011)

BLACK SWAN (2010)

THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)

BLAST FROM THE PAST (1999)

BLAZING SADDLES (1974)

BOOK OF SHADOWS: THE BLAIR WITCH 2 (2000)

BUCKY LARSON BORN TO BE A STAR (2011)

BUGSY (1991)

CAST AWAY (2000)

THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK (2004)

DAN IN REAL LIFE (2007)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DETROIT (2017)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009)

GANDHI (1982)

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)

GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989)

GOOD LUCK CHUCK (2007)

GROUNDHOG DAY (1993)

GULLIVER'S TRAVELS (2010)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012)

I FEEL PRETTY (2018)

IN TIME (2011)

JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI (2011)

JUST GO WITH IT (2011)

KINDERGARTEN COP (1990)

THE LEISURE SEEKER (2018)

MAN ON FIRE (2004)

MEN OF HONOR (2000)

MILES AHEAD (2016)

THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (1984)

NINJA ASSASSIN (2009)

NURSE 3-D (2014)

THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION (1998)

PAUL BLART: MALL COP (2009)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL (1989)

SHAME (2011)

SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE (1999)

THE SIXTH MAN (1997)

SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993)

SOURCE CODE (2011)

SPIDER-MAN (2002)

SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004)

SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007)

STEP UP REVOLUTION (2012)

SURF'S UP (2007)

SWIMFAN (2002)

SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)

TOWER HEIST (2011)

VANTAGE POINT (2008)

WANDERLUST (2012)

WAR HORSE (2011)

THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)

WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003)

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE (2009)

YOU'VE GOT MAIL (1998) prevnext

Paramount+ 1 Buck

3000 Miles to Graceland

5 Star Day

A Fish Called Wanda

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aaron's Blood

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish

Any Day

Assimilate

Awakened

Baby Boom

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

Beautiful Girls

Before Midnight

Big Brother Volcano

Bridget Jones's Baby

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cake

Clockstoppers

Derek's Dead

Dimland

Dinner For Schmucks

Don't Click

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downhill Racer

Escape From Alcatraz

Evil Dead

Face/Off

Follow the Prophet

Friday The 13th – Part II

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Getting to Know You

Goodbye, Butterfly

Grand Cru

Grease

Grease Live!

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

Here On Out

I Am A Ghost

I Like Me

I've Got Issues

Iceland is Best

Insight

International Falls

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

King of Knives

Kingpin

Letter from Masanjia

Lost and Found

Lost Bayou

Making Waves

Man From Reno

McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Never Heard

New Money

Obey

Once

Once Upon A Time In The West

One and the Same

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Prophecy

Respite

River's Edge

Rockaway

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Scrapper

Shooter

Single White Female

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose

The Feels

The Graduate

The Killer Elite

The Middle of X

The Shootist

The Wrong Todd

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

To Tokyo

Trail of Ashes

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Trickster

Trigger

Two Ways Home

Under the Tuscan Sun

Urban Cowboy

Varsity Blues

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Weepah Way for Now

Wild Honey Pie!

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Writer's Block prevnext

Peacock 10 Things I Hate About You, 1999

27 Dresses, 2008

The 40 Year Old Virgin, 2005

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

American Gangster, 2007

Backdraft, 1991

Barney's Great Adventure, 1998

The Beach, 2000

A Beautiful Mind, 2001

A Better Life, 2011

Billy Madison, 1995

The Book of Eli, 2010

The Boss, 2016

The Breakfast Club, 1985

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Cinderella Man, 2005

Cooties, 2015

Cop Car, 2015

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Crooklyn, 1994

Dead Presidents, 1995

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Do the Right Thing, 1989

Eat Pray Love, 2010

Enemy of the State, 1998

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fever Pitch, 2005

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

Flatliners, 1990

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Funny People, 2009

Gods of Egypt, 2016

The Good Shepard, 2006

The Guardian, 2006

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Haywire, 2012

A Hologram for the King, 2016

Horrible Bosses, 2011

The Hulk, 2003

The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016

Knocked Up, 2007

Leatherheads, 2008

Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

Man on Fire, 2004

The Man with the Iron Fists, 2012

Midnight Run, 1988

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon's Animal House, 1978

Now You See Me, 2013

Now You See Me 2, 2016

Nurse Betty, 2000

One True Thing, 1998

Paper Soldiers, 2002

Parker, 2013

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

The Proposal, 2009

The Punisher, 2004

Punisher: War Zone, 2008

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Quantum Leap, Seasons 1-5

Quicksilver, 1986

Reality Bites, 1994

Ride Along 2, 2016, 2016

Robin Hood, 2010

RV, 2006

Safe House, 2012

Salt, 2010

Scarface, 1983

The Scorpion King, 2002

Serenity, 2005

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Smokin' Aces, 2007

Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

State of Play, 2009

Stepmom, 1998

Stir of Echoes, 1999

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming, 2007

Super Greed: The Fight for Football, 2022

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

This is 40, 2012

This Means War, 2012

Uncut Gems, 2019

Undercover Brother, 2002

Upgrade, 2018

Waterworld, 1995

Waves, 2019

You're Next, 2013

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

Below Deck, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Password, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

World Athletics U20 Championships (T&F)

Zerlina., New Episode (Peacock Original) prevnext