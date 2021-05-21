Everything Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (May 21)

The weekend is here, and that means all of the biggest streaming services have added plenty of new movies and TV shows for you to enjoy. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime all have at least one new title dropping this weekend, giving subscribers everywhere some additional options for their watchlists. Whether it be an enormous zombie blockbuster or a claymation TV series about a Marvel villain, there's something for everyone this weekend.

Undoubtedly the biggest debut of the weekend belongs to Netflix, with Friday's release of Army of the Dead. The film is the latest from Zack Snyder, his first since Justice League, and follows a team of mercenaries trying to pull off a heist in a zombie-infested Las Vegas.

Friday also marks the release of Marvel's MODOK on Hulu. The adult animation series stars Patton Oswalt as the titular villain and all 10 episodes have been made available at the jump.

For those looking for more family friendly fare, the third season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous dropped on Netflix on Monday morning. Disney+ unveiled new episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Big Shot, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

You can take a look at all of the new weekend's new streaming arrivals below.