Everything Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (May 21)
The weekend is here, and that means all of the biggest streaming services have added plenty of new movies and TV shows for you to enjoy. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime all have at least one new title dropping this weekend, giving subscribers everywhere some additional options for their watchlists. Whether it be an enormous zombie blockbuster or a claymation TV series about a Marvel villain, there's something for everyone this weekend.
Undoubtedly the biggest debut of the weekend belongs to Netflix, with Friday's release of Army of the Dead. The film is the latest from Zack Snyder, his first since Justice League, and follows a team of mercenaries trying to pull off a heist in a zombie-infested Las Vegas.
Friday also marks the release of Marvel's MODOK on Hulu. The adult animation series stars Patton Oswalt as the titular villain and all 10 episodes have been made available at the jump.
For those looking for more family friendly fare, the third season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous dropped on Netflix on Monday morning. Disney+ unveiled new episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Big Shot, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
You can take a look at all of the new weekend's new streaming arrivals below.
Netflix
MAY 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
MAY 21
Army of the Dead -- NETFLIX FILM
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Neighbor: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MAY 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios
Disney+
MAY 21
Disney Big City Greens (S2)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
Fury Files (Interstitials)
Ice Road Rescue (S5)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)
Inside Pixar: Unpacked - Batch Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 202 “Typecasting”
Big Shot - Episode 106 “Carlsbad Crazies”
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 109 “Head Games”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 104
HBO Max
MAY 20
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, Max Original Season Finale
Ellen's Next Great Designer, Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (Aka Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
MAY 23
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
Hulu
MAY 21
MARVEL'S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)
MAY 22
Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)
Amazon Prime Video
MAY 21
P!nk: All I Know So Far - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Solos - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series