Everything Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (April 16)
It's time to rejoice, as the weekend has finally arrived! Friday is upon us and most folks are looking forward to a couple of days with nothing on the schedule. It's time to sit back, relax, and watch something brand new. Fortunately, many of our favorite streaming services are releasing new movies and shows throughout the weekend, giving everyone something fresh to check out. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime all have titles on the schedule this weekend.
Friday morning kicked off the new release wave with a slew of titles on various services, including the penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The service also debuted a new episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and the series premiere of Big Shot.
Over on Apple TV+, Mythic Quest is releasing a special new episode called "Everlight," which will bridge the first and second seasons. Netflix has a few new titles on the service, including the acclaimed animated film Arlo the Alligator Boy.
You can check out the full lineup of this weekend's new streaming options below!
Netflix
APRIL 16
Crimson Peak
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper's Wife
Arlo the Alligator Boy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ajeeb Daastaans -- NETFLIX FILM
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Into the Beat -- NETFLIX FILM
Why Are You Like This -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
APRIL 18
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disney+
APRIL 16
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (S5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
RIO
Big Shot - Premiere Episode 101 "Pilot"
Earth Moods - Premiere
The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 104 “Hockey Moms”
HBO Max
APRIL 17
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
APRIL 18
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Hulu
APRIL 16
Fly Like A Girl (2020)
Songbird (2020)
APRIL 17
Modern Persuasion (2020)
Thelma (2017)