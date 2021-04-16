Everything Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (April 16)

It's time to rejoice, as the weekend has finally arrived! Friday is upon us and most folks are looking forward to a couple of days with nothing on the schedule. It's time to sit back, relax, and watch something brand new. Fortunately, many of our favorite streaming services are releasing new movies and shows throughout the weekend, giving everyone something fresh to check out. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime all have titles on the schedule this weekend.

Friday morning kicked off the new release wave with a slew of titles on various services, including the penultimate episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The service also debuted a new episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and the series premiere of Big Shot.

Over on Apple TV+, Mythic Quest is releasing a special new episode called "Everlight," which will bridge the first and second seasons. Netflix has a few new titles on the service, including the acclaimed animated film Arlo the Alligator Boy.

You can check out the full lineup of this weekend's new streaming options below!