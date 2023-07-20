Superman: Legacy's Anthony Carrigan Becomes Metamorpho In DCU Fan Art

DC Studios is developing a brand new slate of films under the expertise of James Gunn and Peter Safran, and fans are excited to see what they come up with. Gunn and Safran revealed their new slate, which they're labeling DC Studios Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and it features an awesome lineup of characters. Among the slate are The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and the James Gunn-directed Superman: Legacy. It was also just announced that David Corenswet will be playing Superman in Superman: Legacy alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and that there will be a bunch of other DC heroes showing up in the movie. Separately, it was revealed that Antony Carrigan (Gotham, Barry) will be playing the DC hero Metamorpho, and fans got really excited at the news. One artist is so excited that they went as far as to design a new work of fan art to show how Carrigan could look as Metamorpho in the DCU.

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Horrific.Heroics created a new design that shows how Carrigan could look as Metamorpho. In the fan art, Carrigan keeps his iconic bald head and gets the addition of Metamorpho's awesome design from the comic books. While we probably won't get an official first look at the actor as Metamorpho for quite some time, this surely makes you think that Gunn made the right choice. You can check out the fan art below.

What will Superman: Legacy be about?

DC Studios released their first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when it was revealed that Gunn was indeed helming the project, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern's Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. Gunn is directing Superman: Legacy from a script he's been writing since before he took over as DC Studios co-CEO.

Superman: Legacy will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Superman: Legacy and Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho as we learn it!

