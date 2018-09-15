Sylvester Stallone Shares Intense ‘Rambo 5’ Workout Video

Sylvester Stallone isn’t wasting any time getting prepared for Rambo 5: Last Blood and his latest video welcomes fans to the jungle.

Stallone shared a new workout video of himself getting in Rambo shape for the role, and it was fitting that he was wearing a John Rambo mug shot shirt while he did so. Stallone is “totally immersed” in getting ready for Rambo, a role that truly cemented his action star status when it originally released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He posted the workout with the caption “Getting ready for Rambo, Totally immersed in it! 100%. welcome to the jungle. @slystalloneshop #rambo @athleanx #healthylifestyle #mexico #heart @bradsiskind @gunnarfitness. As you can hear in the background Welcome to the Jungle is playing, and it’s a pretty apt song for the franchise.

Reportedly Get the Gringo Director Adrian Grunberg will be at the helm of Rambo 5, with Stallone being the only known part of the cast. You can check out the synopsis for the film below.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

The last entry in the franchise came in 2008 and was produced on a budget of $50 million. The film earned over $42 million domestically, adding in another $70 million internationally for a $113 million dollar box office haul. We’ll likely see a similar budget for this latest entry, and as long as it stays in that vicinity it should do quite well. This is expected to be the last film in the franchise, especially with a name like Last Blood, but with Rambo, you can never truly close the door completely.

To be fair Stallone is totally fine with closing the door on characters. In Rocky V he originally had Rocky dying from his head trauma (a big plot point in the film) but the studio convinced him to change that aspect of the script. The film disappointed fans and the studio, but if he hadn’t survived we wouldn’t have gotten the excellent Rocky Balboa or his presence in the Creed films, so we think it worked out for the best.

Stallone has plenty of other projects to keep him busy as well. In addition to reprising his role as Rocky in Creed II (alongside Michael B. Jordan), Stallone also has another entry planned for his Escape Plan franchise titled Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station. He’s also expected to return as Barney Ross in the announced Expendables 4 film, though no other details on that have been released. Other upcoming projects include Backtrace, Tough as They Come, and Scarpa.

Rambo 5 does not have a release date yet.