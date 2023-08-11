Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Writer Reveals Film's "Biggest Creative Risk"

Paramount Pictures recently released their latest animated feature film, the most recent reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, and fans have been super excited to see the film when it hits theaters. Seth Rogen is producing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and he made sure to recruit an elite list of voice actors, Including Giancarlo Esposito and Ice Cube. The reviews for the film have been some of the best of the year, and it has been doing decently at the box office. With a film like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, you have to take some big risks, and it seems that one of the writers on the film, Dan Hernandez, can tell you what he thinks the biggest risk is.

What was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's Biggest Risks?

Hernandez revealed what he believes is the biggest risk Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem took and even went into detail. In a new interview with IGN, the co-writer revealed that separating Superfly from Baxter Stockman was the biggest risk for him.

"I can only speak for myself, and obviously I co-wrote the movie with my partner, Benji Samit, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jeff Rowe, and Brendan O'Brien, who all would maybe have different answers to this question," Hernandez revealed to the site. "But for me, I think that the entire development of separating Baxter from Superfly was, I think, to me, the biggest creative risk and one that I felt really, for me, was successful and different, but not so different that it felt like we were not honoring this thing that we all love. But at the same time, I felt that there was a creative risk there.

"And then when you see Ice Cube's performance and Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter, I think it was really moving and really good. And I think it deepened that character and both of those characters and sort of the origin of the turtles. But I don't think it was necessarily an obvious place to start because it does deviate, at least for me, from at least what I grew up with. And so I think that I was one of the people that said, 'Oh, can we really do this?' And then after thinking about it was like, 'Yeah, we can. Why not? Let's try.'" The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem co-writer added.

What goes down in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters now.

