Leslie Hamilton Freas, Terminator Star Linda Hamilton's Twin Sister and Stunt Double, Dies at 63

Leslie Hamilton Freas, the identical twin sister of Terminator star Linda Hamilton, has died at the age of 63. Freas appeared in 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day as a stunt double for Hamilton as well as portrayed the cyborg Sarah Connor when both the real Sarah (played by Hamilton) and the T-1000 Terminator that had shifted to look like Sarah were in the same shot. Freas, who was born on September 26, 1956 in Salisbury Maryland, died on Saturday, August 23rd and a cause of death has not been revealed.

According to an obituary, outside of her role working with Hamilton in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Freas worked as an ER nurse, later transitioning to work as a hospice nurse later in her career. She's described as "the consummate caretaker" who was devoted to not just her children but the lives of others. She's also noted as being an avid fisherwoman.

In addition to the scene in which she played the T-1000 version of Sarah, Freas also appeared additional scenes in the film, most notably the haunting nuclear apocalypse nightmare scene in which Freas -- who is credited as Leslie Hamilton Gearren in the film -- plays the happy Sarah Connor playing on the playground with a young John Connor before the nuclear blast while the real Sarah Connor (Hamilton) watches in horror (via MovieWeb). Freas also appeared in a deleted scene in which Sarah and John reset the T-800's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) CPU. The scene saw Freas stand by Schwarzenegger while Hamilton is actually seen in a "mirror" illusion, an example of the film pulling off some interesting visual tricks without the use of CGI. Terminator 2 was Freas sole film credit.

Hamilton spoke about how the film incorporated Freas, particularly in the T-1000 scene, in a 2010 interview (via CBR).

"They were going to use a process shot for the double, but they flew Leslie in and were delighted," Hamilton said.

Per Freas obituary, she is survived by her children, Ashley, Adam, and Kendall, her sisters Laura Hamilton and Linda Hamilton, brother Ford Hamilton, a stepbrother Jeffrey Payne, and grandchildren Luna Bo and Ollie.

