2022 saw a bunch of female characters take center stage on the big screen. As the year got underway there was no shortage of ladies on-screen taking charge. It's been long-debated that we're in a bit of a renaissance of action-ladies in movies. 2022 helped argue that case for sure. Whether it's people falling through dimensions at will, or a woman probing the Multiverse for lost connections and closure. There was also strong women with a taste for vengeance or a lady coming to grips with powers outside of her comprehension. No matter what the project, these women stood up and showed us who they were in the face of massive obstacles.

ComicBook.com's 2022 Golden Issue Award for Best Female Character is proud to present the victor from a delightful sample of nominees, which includes The Dark Knight's new running mate in Catwoman, The Batman; the return of an MCU favorite in a diabolical new light, Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; a surprising, journey to become the best version of a laundromat owner, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once; a surreal original helmed with electric star power, NOPE; and the new leader of Wakanda stepping out on her own, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, only one lady can be the Golden Issue's Best Female Character of 2022.

And the winner of the 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Female Character is...

(Photo: A24)

Evelyn Quan Wang (Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once!)

Everything Everywhere All At Once looks right into the core of the abyss and decides that things are worth investing in, cherishing, and experiencing. So, between Michelle Yeoh's amazing presence on-screen and Stephanie Hsu's livewire turn as Joy, the viewer is treated to a dance unlike anything else in cinema this year. Really, the entire project feels tailor made for Yeoh at every turn. It's a shrewd bit of manuevering by The Daniels that each of the characters in the Wang household feels like the narrative was crafted with the actors in mind. But, this goes doubly for Yeoh who has always had megawatt star power, but was never afforded an opportunity like this until now for audiences. All you have to do is listen to the woman herself talk about Everything Everywhere All At Once and what it means to her to get the entire picture.

In Time, she argued that she wanted to win an Oscar for her performance. But, more than that, she wanted to be sure this wouldn't be the only time she got to flex her powers on that stage. "I do look at all my peers — Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Helen Mirren — and go, Oh God, I envy all the different opportunities you get to showcase your talent again and again," she explained. "When you get an opportunity like this, you have to pour your heart and soul into it, because you don't know when the next chance is ... I think that is my biggest fear: Please don't let this be the one and only."

The entire picture crackles off the screen. A mix of heartfelt pondering, wild action sequences, and Pixar homages all delivered lovingly by the leading lady. It would be very easy to be bogged down in the Multiverse of it all. But, the heroine faces all the uncertainty head-on and it seems like the audiences have carried its themes into everyday life with them. For all this gravity, and a kicking good time to boot, Yeoh takes our prize for Best Female Character Comicbook.com's 2022 Golden Issue Awards

Congratulations to Michelle Yeoh and the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All At Once on another Golden Issue Awards win!

The nominees for Best Female Character are: