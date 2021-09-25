The Addams Family 2 Releases A New Clip

MGM released a new clip from The Addams Family 2. A lot of fans can’t wait until October to see whatever the creative team’s been cooking up. This new scene shows Morticia and Gomez trying to figure out what’s wrong with Wednesday. She’s been acting distant and her father is trying to figure out how to reach her. There’s just one problem, he’s a bit too eager and it could get the family into a bit of a bind. Morticia tries to point this out but decides to go along with her husband’s plan. It’s been a long road to this point for the film, and there are some lofty goals to reach. The original film’s director Greg Tiernan previously spoke to Comicbook.com about his vision for the sequel.

“With any sequel like that you’ve got to move the characters forward and try and explore some new territory with them,” Tiernan explained. “So you know there’s no point in just regurgitating the same stuff no matter how funny it might be. So obviously we can’t say too much about it, but that’s something that we will be doing. We laid the groundwork with this movie, especially for people who weren’t familiar with the Addams Family. Because, of course, it has been over 20 years since the last major movie with the Addams’, so there are a lot of younger [viewers], and especially younger generation who didn’t know who these characters were at all. So we had to establish that in the first movie, and sort of reintroduce the characters as well as make sure that long-time Addams fans recognize that they love the characters.”

He continued, “So we did that, we feel successfully, in the current movie. And so the next step is to know well, how can we go bigger or better with these characters? So that’s basically what we’ll do soon, is develop and trace.”

The Addams Family 2 also released a synopsis, “We find Morticia (Charlize Theron) and Gomez (Oscar Isaac) distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with ‘scream time.’ To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz), Pugsley (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton), Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll), and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT (Snoop Dogg), as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?”

The Addams Family 2 is scheduled for release on October 1.

