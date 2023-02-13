The Banshees of Inisherin Producer James Flynn Dead at 57

James Flynn, co-producer on the Academy Award-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin, has passed away following a short illness. Flynn, who was 57 years old, died surrounded by his wife and family, according to the Irish Times, who confirmed his passing. Colleagues, friends, and even the President of Ireland came out to express their condolences to Flynn's family and mourn the loss of the filmmaker, who has also worked on projects like The Tudors, Vikings, Veronica Guerin, and Angela's Ashes. Considered a staple in the Irish film community, Flynn started his career working for John Boorman's Merlin Films, and has been a nonstop presence in cinema since.

While Flynn often focused on Irish (or at least Irish and British) stories, he sometimes broke through to Hollywood films, especially when the American film industry came knocking in territories he found familiar. Flynn served as a producer on the 2002 adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo with Jim Caviezel and Henry Cavill; Reign of Fire; Antoine Fuqua's 2004 take on King Arthur; and more.

Flynn's death "represents the loss of one of the key figures in modern Irish film-making," Irish President Michael D Higgins said in a statement. "Over the course of his career, James Flynn made a remarkable contribution to the Irish film industry, both in terms of fostering the development of films by the Irish film community itself, and in bringing so many international projects to this island. Beginning with his work as head of development at John Boorman's Merlin Films over 30 years ago, he went on to play a major role in the development of the Irish film industry over the following decades, as well as a leading contribution to training."

"All of us in Metropolitan Films are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed founder, colleague and great friend James Flynn, who departed peacefully on Saturday morning with his wife Juanita Wilson and children Alex and Anna by his side," came a statement from the studio Flynn ran. "No, words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level. He willingly and generously gave his advice and guidance to all who sought his counsel, from young emerging film-makers to established Irish and international industry practitioners. James fought his recent illness with courage, dignity, and positivity to the very end. For that reason we are acutely aware that the news of his passing has been an unexpected shock for all of us."

Flynn is survived by his wife and children. The Banshees of Inisherin is nominated in 9 categories at next month's Oscars. Since other projects he produced or co-produced are still in the development pipeline, so it's likely his name will continue to appear on screens for a while to come.

Our condolences go out to Mr. Flynn's family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this difficult time.