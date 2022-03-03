Batfleck Trends Before The Batman Opening As Fans Seek To Restore The SnyderVerse

The Batman is opening in theaters now, and this moment belongs to actor Robert Pattinson, who is making his worldwide debut as DC’s new live-action movie Batman. However, it seems Pattinson (aka “RBats” or “Battinson”) isn’t getting the to stand in the spotlight of the Bat-Signal all by himself: The shadow of the previous Batman, Ben Affleck, is still looming over him.

“Batfleck” is now trending on social media going into The Batman‘s opening day in theaters, as some DC fans continue to campaign for Warner Bros. to continue Zack Snyder’s DC “Snyderverse.” After the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Affleck has seen renewed fervor for him to keep playing Batman in the DCEU – even as the actor presumably heads into his final Batman performance later this year in The Flash movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See what Snyderverse fans are saying about Ben Affleck’s Batman as The Batman opens in theaters!

There Can Only Be One

Because there is only 1 batman in here#Batfleck𓃵 forever🖤 pic.twitter.com/2N35KNt6cE — Abudi🇸🇦 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@hamanny_22) March 3, 2022

Even Batman movies seem bound by Highlander rules. At least in some fans’ minds.

Batmen Battle WINNER

Batfleck easy 100%. Anyone who has seen him fight knows he’s clearing. No disrespect to the other version btw pic.twitter.com/qdgI8G3Mi5 — Snyder’s Armada (@watermelon606) March 3, 2022

Keaton and Bale are out within like 30 seconds and then Batfleck and Pattinson are brawling for like 10 hours until Batfleck pulls out a gun https://t.co/DFKj5CJrn2 — Alice.❤️ (@AerithsSeat) March 3, 2022

A lot of the current renewed hype for Ben Affleck’s Batman came as a result of this post about which Batman actor would win in a fight: Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson. Fans quickly catapulted Batfleck to the top of that list!

The Original “The Batman”

Indeed, Ben Affleck was originally going to be the one to make “The Batman” movie, before he stepped away from the franchise after the Justice League debacle.

How Glorious It Could’ve Been…

Datrinti bringing the Batfleck movie to life. pic.twitter.com/pyZiX1Ubu0 — Di. (@HailEternal) March 3, 2022

Even as the next Batman movie franchise begins, a lot of fans can’t let go of the Batman movie Ben Affleck would’ve made.

The Realist One

I will never see a more Comic Accurate/Terrifying portrayal of the character like Batfleck ever again. All due respect to all the wonderful actors who’ve played The Dark Knight, but they pale in comparison. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/JSioGUjgZp — TheTruth"Intro King"31 (@Truth31The) March 3, 2022

Some DC fans are never going to stop riding hard for Batfleck. Nor should they.

Good Luck, Not Supporting

On a serious note, good luck to Matt Reeves, his cast and crew as the movie rolls out worldwide.



Not supporting the movie but if the market dictates there's an audience – good for them.



Fuck WB though and Batfleck will always be the 🐐 — Unbiased Snyder Fan (@snyder_all) March 3, 2022

Well, this is a take. Well wishes to The Batman cast and crew, with a firm commitment to not supporting the film.

Restore the Ayer Cut Batfleck Movie

Not everyone is going to get this but David Ayer would have made a great Batfleck movie 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/ZOIRpXeCxx — ZS’s rebel MERC (@theeSNYDERVERSE) March 2, 2022

If Snyderverse fans are putting out all this energy to get David Ayenolevicher’s cut of Suicide Squad, and Ben Affleck’s Batman movie, why not combine the fight into one mission?

When That Light Hits The Sky…

There is only one Bat-signal that Snyderverse fans recognize as the rallying cry. And it looks like THIS.

The Batman is now in theaters. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition is streaming on HBO Max.