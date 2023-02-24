The Brave and the Bold Fan Art Imagines the Next Batman and Robin

James Gunn and Peter Safran unloaded a massive new DC Studios slate onto journalists at the end of January and it was filled with a bunch of great titles. Among those titles were Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, and The Brave and the Bold. The latter of which will introduce fans to a new Batman and his son Damian Wayne / Robin. Gunn revealed that a new actor will be putting on the cape and cowl in the upcoming film, and he also clarified the age range of what they're looking for. While we probably won't get any first looks at the movie until they begin filming sometime in the near future and artist has imagined what the dynamic duo would look like.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Savagecomics created a new concept that shows how Batman and Robin could look like in The Brave and the Bold. In the fan art, we see a unique take on Batman and Robin that could fit in with the new DCU. While this design probably won't be used it's still cool to think of the possibilities. You can check out the fan poster below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

