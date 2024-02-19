The Crow Arrives On 4K Blu-ray For The 30th Anniversary

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 1994 film The Crow starring Brandon Lee is on the verge of getting a reboot, but the fandom for the original is still going strong. If you are one of those fans, you'll be happy to know that the movie is finally getting a 4K Ultra HD release for its 30th anniversary that will arrive on Mat 7th.

Details are scarce at this point, but we know know that the 4K UHD release will be available in standard and limited edition SteelBook variants, and you should be able to purchase them here on Amazon in the coming days. Just remember, studios can't take physical media away from you! Besides, you'll also get a code for a digital version.

The Crow was based on a 1989 graphic novel by James O'Barr. Eric Draven was originally portrayed by Brandon Lee, the son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, who tragically lost his life in an on-set accident just days before filming on The Crow was expected to wrap. Though his promising career ended before it truly began, Brandon Lee's legacy is a film that has developed a devoted following over the years. That, combined with the recentl popularity of superhero films and reboots, has made The Crow an attractive project that has had a number of names attached to it over the last 15 years or so. However, a reboot is finally on the way.

What Is The Release Date For The Crow Reboot?

Bill Skarsgård landed the role for the reboot, and while the film has already wrapped production, audiences have yet to catch a glimpse of the new take on the material. Whatever's in store for audiences, producer Sam Pressman says the upcoming project will "blow people away," while also teasing that this new chapter in the franchise could merely be the start of a sprawling franchise that can extend into a variety of other mediums.

"The Crow has been a very central and integral part of our company and I'm really proud of the progress and the work that has been done," Pressman shared with Deadline. "I think the movie is just going to blow people away. Our partners want to approach it in a very 360 way, whether it be video games, an animated series, or a universe, but it's got this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond a singular story."

He added, "We're finally at a point where we can really explore those other avenues because it's such a unique property in that it is not a studio film, it's not a Marvel film -- it's kind of an anti-Marvel film. I have the highest hopes for that and I really love what Molly Hassell has done in pushing it up the hill and Rupert Sanders is such a visionary."

While The Crow is expected sometime this year, it doesn't yet have a confirmed release date. We expect that will change soon. Keep tabs on ComicBook.com for updates.

FKA Twigs, Danny Houston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger star alongside Skarsgård, with the film having been written by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider and directed by Rupert Sanders. Like the original James O'Barr comic book and original 1994 movie, the film follows a man who was brutally killed coming back from the grave a year later to seek revenge against the thugs who killed him and his wife.