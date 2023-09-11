The Crow Producer Says Reboot Will "Blow People Away" and Could Launch Extended Universe

A new take on The Crow is set to arrive next year, which sees Bill Skarsgård taking on the title role, and while the film has already wrapped production, audiences have yet to catch a glimpse of the new take on the material. Whatever's in store for audiences, producer Sam Pressman says the upcoming project will "blow people away," while also teasing that this new chapter in the franchise could merely be the start of a sprawling franchise that can extend into a variety of other mediums. While The Crow is expected sometime next year, it doesn't yet have a confirmed release date.

"The Crow has been a very central and integral part of our company and I'm really proud of the progress and the work that has been done," Pressman shared with Deadline. "I think the movie is just going to blow people away. Our partners want to approach it in a very 360 way, whether it be video games, an animated series, or a universe, but it's got this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond a singular story."

He added, "We're finally at a point where we can really explore those other avenues because it's such a unique property in that it is not a studio film, it's not a Marvel film -- it's kind of an anti-Marvel film. I have the highest hopes for that and I really love what Molly Hassell has done in pushing it up the hill and Rupert Sanders is such a visionary."

FKA Twigs, Danny Houston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger star alongside Skarsgård, with the film having been written by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider and directed by Rupert Sanders. Like the original James O'Barr comic book and original 1994 movie, the film follows a man who was brutally killed coming back from the grave a year later to seek revenge against the thugs who killed him and his wife.

The original movie is a favorite among fans, not only for its stylish cinematic sensibilities, but also thanks to the powerful performance from star Brandon Lee. Tragically, Lee died in an on-set accident, never allowing him to see the acclaim he would earn for his breakout role.

Since the release of the original movie, there have been three follow-up films, all exploring different characters who have been revived by the spirit of a crow, while the concept has also earned subsequent comic books.

