The Crow Reboot Adds Grammy Nominee FKA twigs to Cast

It was no joke on Friday when it was announced that a reboot of The Crow is in the works with Bill Skarsgård set to play Eric Draven, but that’s not the only casting news for the new adaptation of the comic. It’s also been revealed that Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter FKA twigs will also star in the reboot, though what specific character FKA twigs will play was not revealed. The film is set to be directed by Rupert Sanders, who also directed Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell. Zach Baylin, who recently wrote the Oscar-nominated King Richard, will write the script. The film currently has no release date but is reportedly starting production this summer.

“The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” Sanders said (via Deadline). “It is a story of love, loss, grief, and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.”

The Crow follows the store of Eric Draven, who is resurrected from the dead a year after he and his wife are killed by a local gang. The resurrected Draven has supernatural abilities that allow him to enact vengeance on his tormentors. The comic was adapted into the 1994 film, The Crow, which starred Brandon Lee who tragically passed away following an on-set incident. The film has gone on to be a cult classic.

A reboot of The Crow is something that has been reported a number of times over the years, though plans for the project have never fully come to fruition. The most recent previous iteration of the project was set to star Jason Momoa and be directed by The Nun‘s Corin Hardy. However, despite the passion and excitement expressed by both Hardy and Momoa, the project failed to move forward and was ultimately scrapped.

The new The Crow reboot will be produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman. The production companies involved are Hassell Free Productions, Electric Show Company, Davis Films, and Edward R. Pressman Film Corporation in association with 30WEST.

