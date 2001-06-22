The Fast and the Furious 20th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Hits Amazon

The Fast and the Furious franchise kicked off way back in 2001, so the time has come for the obligatory 20th anniversary limited edition 4K Blu-ray release. Zavvi released a pricey SteelBook edition that sold out quickly, but you can pre-order the standard version on Amazon now for $19.98.

The release date on The Fast and the Furious 20th Anniversary Blu-ray is May 11th, which makes it a great warm up for the release of F9 (aka Fast & Furious 9) on June 25th. Assuming that the film isn't delayed a fourth time of course. Special features for the Blu-ray are listed below.

Includes a digital copy of The Fast and the Furious (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

Feature Commentary with Director Rob Cohen

Dom's Charger

Quarter Mile at a Time

The Fast and the Furious Video Mash-Up

Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary

Hot Off the Street

Paul Walker Public Service Announcement

The Making of The Fast and the Furious

More Than Furious

Tricking Out a Hot Import Car

Turbo Charged Prelude to 2 Fast 2 Furious

Multiple Camera Angles - Stunt Sequence

Movie Magic Interactive - Special Effects

Featurette on Editing for the Motion Picture Association of America

Visual Effects Montage

Storyboards-to-Final Feature Comparison

Sneak Peek at 2 Fast 2 Furious

Ja Rule "Furious" Music Video

Caddillac Tah "PV City Anthem" Music Video

Saliva "Click Click Boom" Music Video

The Fast and Furious Soundtrack Spot

Theatrical Trailer

U-Control: Tech Specs

U-Control: Picture in Picture

As for F9, the film will bring back Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and Nathalie Emmanuel while adding John Cena as Dom and Mia's estranged brother Jake - and re-introducing Sung Kang's Han, who isn't as dead as we thought.

After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dominic's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

