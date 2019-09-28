The Fast and the Furious Director Accused of Sexual Assault

Rob Cohen, director of The Fast and The Furious, has been accused of sexual assault. According to a new report from HuffPost, Cohen is accused of sexually assaulting a woman identified only as Jane in 2015 while working on a pilot for a television series that ultimately never made it beyond development. These allegations come several months after Cohen’s daughter, Valkyrie Weather, accused the director of molesting her as a child.

According to HuffPost, Jane alleges that Cohen invited her to a business meeting in Manhattan to discuss the television pilot. During their meeting, Jane claims that Cohen ordered her a drink at the cigar lounge they first met at, then moved the meeting to a restaurant by his hotel and ordered wine and encouraged her to drink. Later, Jane said she woke up in Cohen’s hotel room while he was assaulting her. The report notes that Jane did seek treatment for sexual assault after her meeting with Cohen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cohen is best known for his work as director on 2001’s The Fast and The Furious. That film was the first installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. He also directed xXx and has numerous other film and television credits. Cohen denies the sexual assault allegations through his attorney, Martin Singer.

“The proposed Story is an outrageous defamatory hit piece, making extraordinarily offensive assertions that my client engaged in heinous sexual misconduct, criminal wrongdoing, and other inappropriate behavior, which are vehemently disputed and denied by my client,” Singer’s letter stated.

Jane’s allegations follow the previously mentioned allegations from Cohen’s daughter, Weather, earlier this year. In February, Weather, who is transgender) accused Cohen of molesting her when she was a toddler as well as alleged that Cohen had taken her to visit sex workers on overseas shooting locations when she was a then male-presenting teen. The molestation allegations were not unknown to Cohen at the time Weather spoke out — they were reportedly brought up by Weather’s mother during divorce proceedings years ago.

For Jane, it was Weather’s public accusation that led her to come forward with her own story. She explained in the report that when she saw Weather’s post, she realized that her own experience hadn’t been an isolated one and wanted Weather to know she wasn’t alone.