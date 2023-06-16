The Flash's Andy and Barbara Muschietti Sign First-Look Deal with Warner Bros.

DC Studios has finally released The Flash into theaters, and reviews for the film have been pretty solid so far. Initial reactions to The Flash were to call it one of the best superhero movies of all time, and now the public has the chance to experience that in theaters. Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash stars Ezra Miller as the titular character and will act as the catalyst that will reboot the DC Universe. It was recently revealed that DC Studios is so proud of the work done on The Flash that they have decided to bring Muschietti back to direct Batman: The Brave and the Bold and have now signed a deal to lock in both him and his producing partner, Barbara Muschietti. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Muschietti's have signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. to create projects for both film and television for the next three years.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to strengthen our longstanding partnership with these unceasingly driven, incredibly gifted filmmakers," said Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy in a statement. "Between Andy's singular skill and vision as a director and Barbara's sharp, far-sighted instincts as a producer, they're a true filmmaking dream team, and channel their lifelong passion into films that deliver as both compelling human stories and heart-pounding crowd pleasers. It's one of the reasons their movies connect so broadly and powerfully with audiences all over the world, and dovetails perfectly with the kinds of films we want to make."

"Andy and Barbara are singular artists whose vision and passion for Welcome to Derry has blown us away. We cannot wait for fans to see this next captivating — and horrifying! — chapter of the ITuniverse when it comes to Max," Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement. "We are excited to continue our partnership, and we look forward to telling many more stories with them in the future."

Will there be a The Flash Sequel?

There has been a whole lot of talk on whether or not Ezra Miller will continue to play The Flash again after their recent controversy, and things haven't been looking very good for the actor and the franchise. That is, until now. During a recent interview with Variety, The Flash director revealed that if there was a sequel and he returned in the directors chair, Miller would be the man wearing the red costume.

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

