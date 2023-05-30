The Flash Director Addresses Whether Ezra Miller Will Get Recast For Sequel

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery was put in a tough position when things went off the rails with the star of The Flash, Ezra Miller, and things weren't looking good for the actor. Miller was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct as well as harassment, among other things, and has had prior situations that were cause for alarm. Warner Bros. and Discovery didn't know if they should cancel the already-filmed The Flash movie or if they should recast and reshoot the project. Ultimately, they decided to keep the film as is, with minor reshoots that involved Miller. The Flash has already been screened for members of the press and fans alike, and their reactions have been praising Miller's performance. It was assumed that with The Flash rebooting the DC Universe and a new regime coming in, Miller's days were numbered, but that doesn't seem to be the case. In a new interview with Variety, The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that if he did a sequel, Miller would be the man under the cowl.

"If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti revealed. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."

"In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme." The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti added.

The Flash Director Spoke Out on Ezra Miller's Future Before

During a recent Q&A for The Flash at CinemaCon, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti both spoke out in support of Miller, saying that they are putting in the work to get their mental health in order.

"Ezra is well now," Andy told the crowd. "We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery. They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

"And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we've never seen," added Barbara. "And the discipline to the work, the willingness — physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale — is just amazing."

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash exclusively speeds its way into theaters on June 16th!

What do you think about the Ezra Miller situation? Do you want to see them return as The Flash? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!