The Flash Star Ezra Miller Arrested in Hawaii on Charges of Disorderly Conduct and Harassment

With production on The Flash quickly slowing down, police say Ezra Miller has found themselves in a bit of a predicament. Late Sunday night, the star of the DC Extended Universe was arrested in Hawaii on a host of charges, including disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a statement released by police, Miller was in a karaoke bar when they “became agitated” and began “yelling obscenities” at those in the bar.

“On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street,” a statement from the police reads. “During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Mugshot of The Flash star Ezra Miller following arrest in Hawai’i on Monday, March 28th.

The statement ends by saying Miller was arrested and booked on two charges before being released after paying a $500 bail.

Miller was filming The Flash much of last year in preparation for a theatrical release later this fall. Warner Brothers has since postponed the flick until next summer.

“In one way, I’d say there’s a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I’d say there aren’t any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie,” Miller explained during DC FanDome in October of 2021. “I’m going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!”

Ezra Miller leads a cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Michael Keaton as Bruce/Wayne Batman, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and returning Man of Steel stars Antje Traue as Faora-UI and Michael Shannon as General Zod.

The Flash is now set for release on June 23, 2023.