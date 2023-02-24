The Flash Fan Art Gives Grant Gustin Cinematic Suit Amidst DCU Rumors

DC Studios revealed the first official trailer for The Flash movie during Super Bowl LVII and it showed fans what to expect from the future of the DC Universe. The Flash has had major drama surrounding leading actor Ezra Miller's ongoing legal drama, so fans wanted to know if he would eventually get recast. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently revealed that The Flash will reset the DCU which will explain why there will be a new Batman and Superman. So, there is room for a new actor as Barry Allen / The Flash. Recently, a rumor claimed that Grant Gustin, who plays the character on The CW's The Flash, is a choice to replace miller. But, as with all things, you should take this rumor with some cynicism. One artist seems to believe that the rumor is a possibility and conceptualized how the actor could look in a suit meant for the big screen.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new design that gives Gustin a cinematic The Flash suit that shows what he could look like as the DCU's Scarlet Speedster. In the fan art we see CW's The Flash star wear a brand new costume that looks leagues beyond the costume he wears in his series. While this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, it's a fun thing to imagine. You can check out the fan poster below!

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

