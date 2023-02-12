The Flash Movie Trailer Released During Super Bowl 2023

It's time to go back into the Speed Force, because the first official trailer for The Flash movie has officially arrived. On Sunday, during Super Bowl LVII, Warner Bros. Discovery released the trailer for the long-awaited film, which will finally recount the solo story of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen / The Flash. This is the first official footage of The Flash that fans have seen in over a year, with the film previously showcasing a very brief sizzle reel during 2021's DC FanDome virtual convention.

This trailer is the first major showcase for a Warner Bros. film at the Super Bowl in seventeen years, with the studio last showcasing looks at V for Vendetta, Poseidon, and 16 Blocks during the 2006 game. There have been occasional instances of Warner Bros. projects being showcased at the Super Bowl in other ways, including Wonder Woman 1984 being part of Tide's ad campaign in 2020. There was also the 2022 "Year of Heroes" teaser, which debuted on Super Bowl weekend but did not air during the game itself, and featured footage from The Flash, The Batman, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"In one way, I'd say there's a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I'd say there aren't any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie," Miller explained during DC FanDome in October of 2021. "I'm going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!"

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.