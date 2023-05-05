The Flash Fan Art Imagines Lucas Till as Wally West for the DCU

DC Studios recently premiered their The Flash movie at CinemaCon, and it has been getting some great reactions. Some of the reactions praise Ezra Miller while also calling it one of the best superhero movies of all time. Miller has been on the hot seat for the past few years, and their future as The Flash has been up in the air. But fans have been throwing out ideas on who could replace the actor if they actually get replaced, including one artist who has a design to back up his choice. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi. Ozil created a new piece of fan art that imagines Till as the Wally West version of The Flash. In the fan art, Till gets one of the more recent looks as The Flash, which is similar to the Rebirth run of Titans. While it has yet to be revealed if Miller will be staying on as the Scarlet Speedster, Till looks like he could be a great replacement.

You can check out The Flash fan art below.

The Flash Director Speaks Out on Ezra Miller's Future

During a recent Q&A for The Flash at CinemaCon, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti both spoke out in support of Miller, saying that they are putting in the work to get their mental health in order.

"Ezra is well now," Andy told the crowd. "We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery. They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

"And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we've never seen," added Barbara. "And the discipline to the work, the willingness — physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale — is just amazing."

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash exclusively speeds its way into theaters on June 16th!

