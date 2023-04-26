The Flash: First Reactions Praise DC's Multiverse Movie
Lightning has struck with The Flash. Warner Bros. Pictures screened the DC movie in full for the first time at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday night — and the first early reactions are racing online. The social media response from attendees of the annual convention for theater owners agrees that the Andy Muschietti-directed multiverse movie — teaming Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), the fastest man alive, with Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and Batman (Michael Keaton) in a world without a Justice League — is one of DC's best while paving the way for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe.
See the first Flash reactions below. Critic reviews will remain under embargo until closer to the movie's June 16th release exclusively in theaters.
Set after the events of Justice League, worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family (Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú) inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian (Sasha Calle)… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?
Keaton's Batman returns for the first time in 30 years, while Ben Affleck reprises his role as the Bruce Wayne/Batman of Barry's home universe. Along with the returns of Shannon and Antje Traue's Man of Steel villains Zod and Faora in the 2013 timeline, The Flash introduces another Kryptonian: Calle's Kara Zor-El, who exists in place of Henry Cavill's Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman.
"The approach doesn't change. The emotional values that I need in a story stay the same. I cannot make a movie without them," Muschietti, who helmed horrors Mama and the IT films before Flash, told Box Office Pro magazine about his emotionally-heavy superhero movie. "If there's a strong emotional core, I am interested, and the audience is interested and engaged. This goes for anything I do, regardless of the scope or budget."
Muschietti continued: "On the other hand, the visual approach does change. From an intimate horror story to a multidimensional time travel superhero adventure, the visual aspects of the storytelling have to be different. Obviously, the exploration and search for visual expression is key regardless of the genre, but the visual scope changes. Action-adventure storytelling comes with larger budgets that allow and require the use of more extensive visual imagination. For instance, how do I tell time travel in The Flash? How do I show time travel in a new, exciting way? Set pieces invite scale. I love dreaming of big landscapes, and for that I use a different visual mindset than when I am telling more contained stories."
DC's The Flash speeds into theaters June 16th. See the latest news out of CinemaCon 2023.
Well Done
prevnext
Damn, #TheFlash is good! It’s super inventive both visually and in concept. The dynamic of two Barry Allen’s is crazy well done.
Emotions hit me intensely hard, solid surprises, and it got me wanting to watch again and really eager to see how they follow it. Well done. pic.twitter.com/7QqiHVNAJy— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 26, 2023
Unbelievable
prevnext
Flash is the DC movies fans have been waiting for. It does so many unbelievable things that you need to see it to believe it. But also on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/rKqNpLulTv— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) April 26, 2023
Believe the Hype
prevnext
BELIEVE THE HYPE! Christopher Nolan movies aside, #TheFlashMovie is the GREATEST DC movie of the last 30 years that belongs in the same conversation as SUPERMAN 78 and BATMAN 89. The movie breaks incredible new ground in superhero cinema & honors DC lore of years past. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/zGkhpfjlsl— Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) April 26, 2023
Tremendous
prevnext
DC’s #TheFlash is TREMENDOUS! Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I’m in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more pic.twitter.com/xYSn0zuXMm— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2023
Wonderful, But Cringe
prevnext
#TheFlash is a good movie with really cringe moments. Everything with Batman & Supergirl is incredible! The Easter eggs too. But Miller's performance was annoying for me, and there's 2 of them here. The action and emotion are wonderful. The comedy is not. -Mike M #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/GM4r6XagxK— The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) April 26, 2023
Funniest
prevnext
The audience at CinemaCon loved #TheFlash. It has some mega CG heavy scenes and I’m curious what everyone will think of the ending.— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) April 26, 2023
PERFECT
prevnext
#TheFlash is chock full of references to the #DCEU, pop culture, nostalgia & even takes a fun jab at Marvel. It’s highly entertaining & surprisingly funny. At times it tries a little too hard for the laughs & the story toes the line between intriguing & absurd. #DCU #Batman pic.twitter.com/2zJgs6AcdL— POC Culture (@POCculture) April 26, 2023
Another Winner
prevnext
It’s a lot of movie and there were moments when I could somewhat feel it caving under the pressure of the mechanics of the concept and the themes it’s exploring, but for the most part, it moves well, looks good, radiates enthusiasm for the characters and story it’s telling, and…— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 26, 2023
One of the Best
prevnext
Just out of #TheFlash at CinemaCon. Believe the hype folks – truly one of the great superhero movies. Ezra Miller (x2), Sasha Calle and MICHAEL KEATON. It’s pretty perfect and one of the best films of this type you could ever hope to see.— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 26, 2023
A Little Bit of Everything
prev
The Flash is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time. No joke, The Flash is the ultimate movie going experience as it has a little bit of everything! Action, emotion, heart, humor and plenty of nostalgia. Ezra Miller is phenomenal as dual Barry Allens. Michael… pic.twitter.com/F7SHA30vZM— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 26, 2023