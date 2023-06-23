The Flash Producer Barbara Muschietti Shares New Set Photo From Ezra Miller Movie

Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been pretty up in the air. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav inherited a ton of problems like the ongoing Ezra Miller situation, in which The Flash star has been accused of numerous crimes. Miller was arrested multiple times while in Hawaii, including for assault at a karaoke bar, and some other stuff. The actor recently apologized for his erratic behavior and the studio doubled down on their plans to release the superhero movie. Now, producer Barbara Muschietti has shared a new image from behind-the-scenes of the movie.

In the photo we see director Andy Muschietti equipped with headphones, a hat, and an N95 mask with an out-of focus look at Miller in his new The Flash costume. Muschietti shared the image with the caption "FLASHbackfriday. One year ago. #fbf Hace un año!" You can check out the behind-the-scenes image below!

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

