New Grinch Movie Poster Released

The Grinch is headed back to theaters, and you can get another great look at Illumination Entertainment‘s take on the Dr. Suess classic.

Illumination is the studio that brought you films like Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets, and Minions, and now they’re bringing The Grinch to delightful animated life. As you can see in the new poster, the Grinch looks like the curmudgeon you expect, but his loyal dog Max’s smile could just about warm any heart, even his.

The Grinch will be voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), who will cause the residents of Who-ville some sleepless nights after their Christmas celebrations become just a bit too much for him to take. The Grinch will be directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney and produced by Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy.

You can check out the official description below.

“Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.

Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who—a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer—plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all?”

The Grinch is slated to hit this Christmas season.