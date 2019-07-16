Disney’s The Little Mermaid Eyeing Harry Styles To Play Prince Eric

It looks like the Little Mermaid is about to learn what it’s like to be romanced by a former boy band star. According to a brand-new report, it seems Harry Styles is in early talks to play Prince Eric in the live-action Disney adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

According to the recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Styles is said to be in “early talks” for The Little Mermaid. At this time, Disney has yet to comment on any official frontrunners eyeing the Prince Eric role, but Styles would be a solid fit.

After all, fans were given a look at how well Styles could act on the big screen thanks to director Christopher Nolan. The film Dunkirk featured Styles playing a solider in World War II, and he received praise from fans for his work.

Currently, Disney is rounding out its main cast for The Little Mermaid following the reveal of Ariel’s live-action counterpart. Halle Bailey, a R&B singer, has been cast as the film’s lead heroine. She will be joined on the big screen by Melissa McCarthy whose been tapped to play Ursula. Currently, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in talks to join The Little Mermaid as her friend Flounder and Scuttle.

So far, there is no word on who will be cast in two other major roles, King Triton and Sebastian the Crab. A fan-favorite casting for Ariel’s father has been Terry Crews, and the Brooklyn 99 actor has embraced that love on social media for millions to see.

For Styles, landing a role like Prince Eric would be a major win for the actor. After all, it was just yesterday fans learned the musician-actor lost the chance to play Elvis Presley in an upcoming Baz Luhrmann film. Styles was said to be a frontrunner along with Austin Butler, but the latter ultimately scored the role.

Now, it seems Styles is poised to ditch his rock ‘n roll dreams for a fishier gig. His status as a hit recording artist will surely serve him well with Disney, and Styles’ acting skills have been begging for a musical role for years now. And if all works out well, The Little Mermaid will help Styles become a part of that world.

So, what do you think about Styles’ possible plunge into Disney? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!