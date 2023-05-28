The Little Mermaid's Box Office Splash Leads to Disney's Biggest Live-Action Opening

Disney's efforts to revitalize The Little Mermaid for live-action appear to have paid off, with the film reportedly making $30 million on Saturday over the Memorial Day weekend. The newest Wald Disney Pictures remake is currently projected to make $97 – $98 million over three days, while four-day projections are estimated to pull $121 – $123 million. According to the report from Deadline, that puts The Little Mermaid in the same territory as Aladdin, another successful live-action remake from Disney.

According to the report, Disney gave The Little Mermaid the largest global promotional partnerships for marketing a film outside of the Star Wars or Marvel franchises. Those campaigns included Mattel, McDonalds, ULTA, Kellogg's, Booking.com, and more.

The Little Mermaid's success is another win for Disney, which also dominated the box office at the beginning of May with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And while The Little Mermaid is a recognizable project due to familiarity with the iconic animated film, Disney and director Rob Marshall made some major changes in their live-action adaptation.

ComicBook.com spoke with Marshall ahead of the film's release, and the director explained how much of this new The Little Mermaid works because of star Halle Bailey.

"Well, you know, she was like a sponge," said Marshall. "I mean, you know, she'd never done this before. And she shared with me later, which I wasn't aware of, that she was so scared every day. But I never felt that from her. She seemed as cool as a cucumber, but she was soaking everything in and everything that I would say or [producer[ John DeLuca would say. She absorbed so quickly and would just do it, but she did it with taste."

"You know, that was that's what's interesting. She understood camera and film immediately, and I thought that was sort of natural," Marshall added. "You could see she's natural on camera, truthful. But there's something, you know, they say the camera loves you or, you know... the camera loves Halle. They it's just there's something about her. And so I was so excited to actually watch her grow into a film star as we were working. It was really exciting."

The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters.