Will There Be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4?

With the new movie now in theaters, is it too early for audiences to wonder if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 is on the horizon? As fans know, announcements and teases for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios' favorite things to do. So far reveals have confirmed the rest of what Phase Five and what parts of Phase Six will be, but so far none of this has indicated what the plan might be for the Guardians of the Galaxy. With a slew of movies and shows confirmed for the MCU's future, and some actors making their status very clear, let's look at everything we know about the potential fo a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow!

There are two big teases that might tease a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 being on the way, and they come during the credits. A mid-credits scene during the film reveals the full membership of the NEW Guardians of the Galaxy, consisting of Rocket Raccoon, Adam Warlock, Kraglin, Cosmo, Groot, and newcomer Phyla-Vell. There's also a post-credits scene with Peter Quill on Earth, a title card adding; "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return."

So what do these scenes mean for the future? They could very well be teasing that the Guardians of the Galaxy will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the members shown in the sequence, or it could just be a way of confirming to fans that the group is out there in some way. What seems more likely is that the movie is setting up just Star-Lord's next appearance in the MCU, whether that be in the form of appearing on the team in The Avengers movies or a solo film only about Chris Pratt's character remains to be seen.

One major way that you can perhaps glean information on the potential for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 happening is what the cast has said about their own Marvel futures:

In short, we really don't know if there will be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4. If there is one though it might be a few years before it gets made, and it might take on a new title scheme, something more in line with Marvel Studios' other sequel titles.