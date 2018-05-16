The Rock Signs Biggest Contract of His Career For Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’, Confirms Start Date

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been a part of some massive films and franchises over the last few years, making him one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. This week, the actor and producer reached another major milestone, signing the biggest contract of his career.

Johnson took to Instagram on Monday to sign the contract for Jungle Cruise, the upcoming action movie based on the iconic Walt Disney World ride, co-starring Emily Blunt. The actor said that he was nervous to sign the contract, not just because it was the biggest of his career, but also because this has been a dream of his for quite some time.

“Lil’ nervous signing the biggest contract of my career for Jungle Cruise,” Johnson posted on Instagram.”Think I had an out of body, ‘holy shit this is really happening’ moment lol. 15yrs ago when I saw the first trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean I was blown away and so inspired. I was just starting my acting career at that time and thought man one day if I could make a movie based off an iconic and beloved Disney ride – that took audiences on that kind of vintage adventure and fun, it’d be a dream come true. So I vowed to put in the hard work…and 15yrs later here we are today.”

He ended the post with a message to the late Walt Disney himself, saying, “Promise to do my best to make ya proud, Walt.”

In addition to signing his contract, Johnson confirmed that Jungle Cruise was heading into production very soon, with cameras set to begin rolling this Monday.

Jungle Cruise is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with a script from Glenn Ficarra, Michael Green, and John Requa, and stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Edgar Ramirez, and Jack Whitehall. The film currently doesn’t have a release date.

Are you excited for Jungle Cruise? Will it compare to the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below!