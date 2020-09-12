The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Photos of First Table Read

✖

Part two of DC FanDome kicked off on Saturday, allowing fans to "explore the multiverse" of 100+ hours of new content. This also provided fans with the opportunity to revisit some of the biggest virtual panels from last month's Hall of Heroes event, including the panel tied to the upcoming film The Suicide Squad. To celebrate the occasion, The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn took to Twitter to share a series of photos from the cast's first table read. This includes looks at some of the film's ensemble cast (at least, those not sitting in front of spoilery concept art), including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, and more.

One year ago we did the table read for #TheSuicideSquad. Today, you can watch (or rewatch!) our panel over at #DCFanDome - https://t.co/Xsyrrpv5lO (Apologies to the cast members I can’t post photos of at this reading because they were sitting in front of spoiler concept art!) pic.twitter.com/tSrxTwIL5j — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 12, 2020

The Suicide Squad will star Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie explained of the film in a previous interview. "And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

