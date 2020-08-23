The Tax Collector Remains Most Watched at Home Movie

1. The Tax Collector (Photo: David Ayer) Two enforcers for a crime lord face an uncertain future when an old rival reappears. The Tax Collector is written, directed, and produced by David Ayer, and stars Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, and Shia LaBeouf. prevnext

2. Trolls World Tour (Photo: Unversal Pictures) Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music -- funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct. Troll World Tour is a sequel to 2016's Trolls. It is directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed by David P. Smith, produced by Gina Shay, from a screenplay written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Elizabeth Tippet, Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky. The animated movie features the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Ron Funches, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak, Sam Rockwell, George Clinton and Mary J. Blige.

3. Yellowstone Season 1 (Photo: Paramount Network) Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, patriarch of a Montana ranching family, and owner of the largest ranch in the U.S. It's the story of Dutton's fight to defend his land and his family from the modern day forces that threaten his way of life. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

4. Yellowstone Season 3 (Photo: Paramount Network) The Dutton family is threatened by new foes and lucrative business deals, forcing John, Kayce, Beth and Jamie to utilize unexpected alliances and risky measures to safeguard their legacy. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

5. Yellowstone Season 2 (Photo: Paramount Network) Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner)is determined to protect his ranch and his family's legacy by any means necessary. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.

6. Homefront (Photo: Open Road Films) Hoping to escape from his troubled past, former DEA agent Phil Broker (Jason Statham) moves to a seemingly quiet backwater town in the bayou with his daughter. However, he finds anything but quiet there, for the town is riddled with drugs and violence. When Gator Bodine (James Franco), a sociopathic druglord, puts the newcomer and his young daughter in harm's way, Broker is forced back into action to save her and their home. Based on a novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront is directed by Gary Fleder. The film is based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Chuck Logan. It stars Jason Statham, James Franco, Winona Ryder, and Kate Bosworth.

7. Made in Italy (Photo: IFC Films) A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated house in Italy.



Made in Italy is written and directed by James D'Arcy and stars Liam Neeson, Micheál Richardson, Valeria Bilello, and Lindsay Duncan.

8. The Outpost (Photo: Screen Media Films) A small unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh became the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghanistan War in 2009, and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict. The Outpost is directed by Rod Lurie, based on the 2012 non-fiction book titled The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor by Jake Tapper. The film stars Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Milo Gibson, and Jack Kesy.

9. The Rental (Photo: IFC) Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister. The Rental is directed by Dave Franco, who co-wrote the film with Joe Swanberg. It stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss.

10. You Should Have Left (Photo: Blumhouse) Strange events plague a couple and their young daughter when they rent a secluded countryside house that has a dark past.



You Should Have Left is written and directed by David Koepp, and is based on the 2017 book by Daniel Kehlmann. The film stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried.

11. The King of Staten Island (Photo: Universal) A semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about Pete Davidson growing up in Staten Island, including losing his father during 9/11 and entering the world of stand up comedy. The King of Staten Island is directed by Judd Apatow. It stars Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, and Steve Buscemi

12. Deep Blue Sea 3 (Photo: Warner Bros.) Dr. Emma Collins and her team are spending their third summer on the island of Little Happy studying the effect of climate change on the great white sharks who come to the nearby nursery every year to give birth. However, their peaceful life is disrupted when a "scientific" team shows up looking for three bull sharks. Deep Blue Sea 3 is directed by John Pogue and written by Dirk Blackman. The film stars Tania Raymonde.

13. Sonic the Hedgehog (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend -- a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. Based on the Sega video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic with Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough

14. Jumanji: The Next Level When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken -- and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there's more obstacles and more danger to overcome.



Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

15. Scoob! (Photo: Warner Bros / SCOOB!) With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever -- a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dog-pocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined. Scoob! is directed by Tony Cervone and written by Adam Sztykiel, Jack Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman. The film's voice cast includes Frank Welker, Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, and Tracy Morgan.

16. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Photo: Universal) Three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that's about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinosaurs, while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, Jeff Goldblum, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, and Ted Levine.

17. The Invisible Man (Photo: Universal Pictures) After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. The Invisible Man is a contemporary adaptation of H.G. Wells' 1897 novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

18. Harry Potter (Photo: Warner Bros.) When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined. The Harry Poter series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. The series featured four directors: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

19. Jurassic World Located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. When the massive creature escapes, it sets off a chain reaction that causes the other dinos to run amok. Now, it's up to a former military man and animal expert (Chris Pratt) to use his special skills to save two young brothers and the rest of the tourists from an all-out, prehistoric assault. Jurassic World was directed by Colin Trevorrow, written by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, and Irrfan Khan.