The Underworld Saga Is Coming To Netflix

Netflix has kept millions of people entertained while they are trying to stay inside, and that doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Netflix has a slew of shows and movies coming to the service in May, and that includes a trio of films from the fan-favorite franchise Underworld. Netflix revealed their full slate of releases for May, and the include the original Underworld, Underworld: Evolution, and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, which will all be available on Netflix starting on May 1st. Now, this does not include the last two films in the franchise, but it's a great way to start for those who are not familiar with the Kate Beckinsale vampire films.

The first Underworld film introduced fans to Beckinsale's Selene, a vampire who takes out Lycans as part of her job but then slowly realizes that not everything she knows about the war between them and her own kind is necessarily true. She ends up befriending a Lycan who she was meant to kill as they uncover long-held secrets, and the film was a hit with fans.

The first film brought in $95 million against a $22 million budget, while Underworld Evolution brought in $113 million compared to its $45 million budget.

Underworld 3: Rise of the Lycans is actually a prequel to the first film, and thus only brought in $89 million, though it only cost $35 million to make. The true sequel to Evolution came in the form of Underworld: Awakening, which brought in the series' highest totals with $160 million worldwide against a $70 million dollar budget.

The most recent film did not hit those lofty goals though, as Underworld: Blood Wars only brought in $81 million, though it only cost $35 million to make.

You can find the official description for Underworld: Blood Wars below.

Underworld: Blood Wars follows Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale), as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David (Theo James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance), she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Underworld: Blood Wars also features Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Lara Pulver (Sherlock), James Faulkner (Game of Thrones), Peter Andersson (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), newcomer Clementine Nicholson, Bradley James (A&E's Damien) and Daisy Head (Fallen).

Which Underworld movie will you be watching first? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

