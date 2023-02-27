The Walking Dead's Ross Marquand Joins Jackie Earle Haley in Crime Thriller

Ross Marquand (The Walking Dead) and Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen) are coming down with Tuesday's Flu. Marquand and Haley will join Daniel Roebuck (Rob Zombie's The Munsters) in the crime thriller film from a script by Stephen and Brian Parri. According to Deadline, who reported the news, Tuesday's Flu — named after the term that bookies use when gamblers conveniently disappear after the weekend's losses — "tells the story of Jason McCutchen (Marquand), a compulsive gambler who finds himself heavily in debt to an unsympathetic bookie. Lester Smalls (Haley) offers him a way out, one last shot, with the downside being that Jason could lose his son in the gamble."

Marquand starred in seven seasons of The Walking Dead as zombie apocalypse survivor Aaron between 2015 and 2022. Along with his role as the recast Red Skull in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Marquand's TV credits include episodes of Mad Men, Brockmire, and The Last Tycoon. As a voice actor, Marquand has appeared in episodes of Amazon's adult animated superhero series Invincible and Marvel Studios Animation's What If...?



Aside from his role as Rorschach in Zack Snyder's 2009 film adaptation of DC's Watchmen, Haley is known for his Oscar-nominated role in the Todd Field-directed Little Children and as Freddy Krueger in the 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street. Most recently, Haley appeared in Showtime's The First Lady and the Appalachian Mountains-set drama Devil's Peak opposite Billy Bob Thornton.

A veteran actor, Roebuck is a frequent collaborator of his Munsters director Rob Zombie, appearing in the filmmaker's The Devil's Rejects, Halloween and Halloween II, 31, 3 From Hell, and The Lords of Salem. Other credits include the films The Fugitive and U.S. Marshals and the series Matlock and Lost. Roebuck also appeared as B.J. in the "Cold Storage" series of The Walking Dead: Webisodes in 2012.

Marquand is coming off the final season of The Walking Dead, which wrapped up the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons.

"I was a fan before I got on this show and I feel like I've always thought that I'd won the fan lottery by, at one point, being a fan and watching it on my couch and then actually being inserted into the very TV show that I love so much," Marquand told ComicBook last year, thanking Walking Dead fans "for going on this journey for the last 11 years."

"We literally would not have any of this story, we wouldn't have the opportunity to tell any of these stories without their loyalty and without their support. And that's just a fact," Marquand continued. "I mean, I'm not doing lip service here, that's just the truth. We would not have had this long of a run and this many opportunities for such incredible storylines without their support and their love ... There aren't a lot of shows that have had runs like this, especially not on cable. It's pretty remarkable, kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing."