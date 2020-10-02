The Witches Official Trailer Released by HBO Max

WarnerMedia announced early Friday morning that the new movie adaptation of Roal Dahl's The Witches, from director Robert Zemeckis, was going to be skipping its planned theatrical release and heading straight to the HBO Max streaming service in time for Halloween. It didn't take long after that for HBO Max to unveil the first trailer for the new movie, which stars Anne Hathaway in the leading role. With just about three weeks until The Witches debuts on HBO Max, the official marketing campaign has begun, and you can watch the very first trailer in the video above!

The Witches was initially supposed to arrive in theaters on October 9th, but was pulled from the release schedule back in June due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than delay it to 2021, Warner Bros. opted to keep the Spooky Season release plans and move The Witches straight to streaming.

This Halloween season, bring the big screen home. #TheWitchesHBOMax is coming exclusively to HBOMax on October 22! pic.twitter.com/BXt3h939wT — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 2, 2020

The original Dahl novel was published in 1983 and it was followed by a live-action adaptation in 1990, which starred Anjelica Huston and Rowan Atkinson. In addition to Hathaway, this new take on The Witches stars Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, and Chris Rock. Zemeckis co-wrote the screenplay alongside Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The film is produced by Zemeckis, del Toro, Jack Rapke, Alfonso Cuaron, and Luke Kelly.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Witches below.

"The Witches tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy (Jahzir Kadeem Bruno) who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma (Octavia Spencer) in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. The boy and his grandmother come across some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, so Grandma wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world's Grand High Witch (Hathaway) has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe -- undercover -- to carry out her nefarious plans."

Are you looking forward to checking out The Witches on HBO Max later this month? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!