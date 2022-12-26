The Woman King Star to Pen New Comic Story

Thuso Mbedu, who appeared in the recent film The Woman King, has inked a deal with Stranger Comics to write a new one-shot in the publisher's Tales of Asunda Afro-fantasy series. The actor, who also starred in The Underground Railroad, will co-write Niobe: She-Tribe with Stranger Comics president Sebastian A. Jones. According to io9's plot summery, "The comic will follow Tales of Asunda's lead character, the titular Niobe, as she finds herself thrust into an ethical conflict when she encounters a tribal society that selects its new leader in a fight to the death—finding herself up against generations of traditional customs or facing the idea of keeping herself hidden away from the world of Asunda."

"Upon meeting Thuso I knew I had to work with her. Her honesty and modest genius hold a well spring of magical and relatable stories that need to be told," Jones told io9 in a statement. "When we started brainstorming for the She-Tribe comic, Thuso breathed new life into Niobe and the vulnerable character relationships with such thought and care. Thuso is a rare spirit who speaks of many lives lived, here and before, and I couldn't be more excited to share with our fans what we've got in store for Niobe and Asunda."

Check out the full cover for the one-shot below, by artist Tehani Farr (also via io9).

(Photo: Tehani Farr/Stranger Comics )

Thuso Mbedu is a South African actress who broke out in the U.S. on The Underground Railroad. This year, she appeared alongside Viola Davis in The Woman King, one of the year's most acclaimed movies.

In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that's determined to destroy their way of life.

From Gina Prince-Bythewood, the director of The Old Guard, The Woman King is now available to buy on digital platforms.

Niobe: She-Tribe is set to hit comic shops in Spring 2023.