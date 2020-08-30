Tiffany Haddish Has a Wild Role in Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, the latest and greatest movie in the franchise, launched just this weekend over on Disney+, and it takes Phineas, Ferb, Candace, and the rest of the gang out of this world -- literally. After seeing the new animated movie, ComicBook.com had a chance to speak with series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh about all things Phineas and Ferb, and that includes a somewhat surprising cameo in the latest movie from Tiffany Haddish. Yes, Tiffany Haddish.

Warning: Beyond here, there be spoilers for Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

In the film, Candace is spirited away to an alien planet where she discovers that her name, in their language, means something like "The Sound Someone Makes When They Explode From The Waist Up." There is a word for this, which, again, sounds like Candace, because it is something that happens with some frequency. You see, the aliens explode when they get excited. Haddish provides the voice for that sound. She can be heard saying "Candace!" a bunch of ways at various points.

(Photo: Disney+)

ComicBook.com: How did you manage to get Tiffany Haddish as, and I quote, "The Sound Someone Makes When They Explode From The Waist Up"?

Jeff "Swampy" Marsh: How could we not, Rollin? I mean-

Dan Povenmire: Who else could possibly play that part? And she was completely in character the whole time. We could only refer to her as "The Sound Someone Makes When They Explode From The Waist Up."

JM: She was very definite about that.

DP: No, she was a fan of the show, and it was just great for her. It was probably the easiest money she ever made because she literally said two syllables a couple of times and left. And she's delightful. We absolutely loved it.

JM: I think that was the main reason, is to get to spend time with her because it's fun.

DP: Yeah.

JM: Dan got to go to the movies with her.

DP: Yeah. We did. We recorded her in Atlanta and then went and saw a Tiffany Haddish movie with her afterward that had just opened up. "We'll take you out to dinner." And she was like, "Oh, that'd be good. Would you guys want to see..." It was like me and the casting girl had flown out, and she was like, "Would you guys like to see a movie tonight?" And I was like, "Would it be a Tiffany Haddish movie that just opened?” “Yeah, I haven't seen it yet." And we went to an AMC where everybody had come to see Tiffany Haddish in this movie, and she was there, they all got excited, and she signed autographs and gave pictures to everybody who was there. It was a really fun evening.

*****

Here is how Disney officially describes the recently released movie:

"Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is an all-new animated adventure featuring beloved stepbrothers, Phineas and Ferb, as they set out across the galaxy to rescue older sister Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers."

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is now available to stream on Disney+. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new movie right here.

What do you think of Haddish in this unique role? Have you already watched the movie? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.