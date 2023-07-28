TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Director Reveals How Ensemble Cast Came Together

Seth Rogen is getting ready to release his latest production with Paramount Pictures, which just so happens to be an animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film that will reboot the franchise once again, and fans couldn't be any more thrilled about it. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be yet another hilarious installment in the franchise, and it finally lets actual teenagers voice the titular characters. ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi got the chance to speak with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe about the project and how the ensemble cast came together. Rowe revealed just that and also which performance surprised him the most.

"I mean, that's the nice thing about making a Seth Rogen movie. People will be like 'What? Oh Seth Rogen? Ninja Turtle movie okay. I like his stuff. I'll take a meeting for that," Rowe told us. "We were really lucky to get such a wonderful group of actors. Like all of them are icons. They're so funny and it was such a privilege to work with them."

Rowe continued to reveal which performance surprised him the most, "Ice Cube. We didn't entirely know what we were gonna get from him. And when he came in the studio he was kind of like calm and like quiet and looking around and we're like, 'Is he low energy? What's happening?' And then the moment he stepped on the microphone and started performing, it was the most, I don't know, it reminded me of the behind-the-scenes footage of Robin Williams doing Genie. I was just like this is so alive and amazing and he was so funny and so quick with improv and it was really, really a joy to watch."

What will go down in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for all future updates on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as we learn them!

What do you think about Jeff Rose's comments? Are you excited about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!