Amazon Kickstarts AniMay with Massive Blu-ray, DVD Sale

May is here, and that means anime fans are in for a month of deals. If you did not realize, May marks the start of AniMay thanks to the team at Crunchyroll. The streaming service has announced a ton of celebrations throughout May to put anime on the map. And to kickstart the event, Amazon has launched a massive sale on anime's top Blu-ray and DVD releases.

As you can see here, Amazon has dozens of anime titles on sale ranging from complete series to movies and single seasons. With some titles up to 60% off, this AniMay deal is hard to pass up. The big sale includes everything from Cowboy Bebop to One Piece as well as Dragon Ball. Plus, some newer hits like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are included, so there is something available for everyone.

(Photo: Amazon)

This big sale marks a solid start to AniMay as this year's events are bigger than ever. As the industry continues to explode globally, Crunchyroll has positioned itself as the go-to place for all things anime. This means AniMay has become an annual event for the team, and Crunchyroll is teaming with brands across the world to celebrate animation.

"The love and excitement around anime continues to grow and for Ani-May, we're revealing a fresh lineup of apparel, home goods, and more to empower fans to live authentically into their fandom," Anna Songco Adamian, Vice President of Global Consumer Products at Crunchyroll, shared in a new statement. "We have lined up an incredible slate of international retail partners who, like us, are passionate about providing fans with a variety of ways to enjoy and display their love for their favourite films, series, and characters."

If you want to celebrate AniMay in other ways, an easy option comes straight from Crunchyroll. Starting today, the streaming service has opened 20 hit series to users without any adds. Some of the shows included in this push are Chainsaw Man, Rent-a-Girlfriend, Vinland Saga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and more.

