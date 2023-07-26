TMNT Mutant Mayhem Cast Reveal Favorite Turtles and Favorite Pizza Toppings

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to release the latest film in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, and fans are super excited to see where the franchise goes. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is being produced by Seth Rogen and will also be the first film in the franchise to actually use teenagers to voice the titular characters. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem looks different than what has come before, and director Jeff Rowe wanted to make sure the film had emotion, which it certainly looks like it does. It was just announced today that the film will be getting a sequel as well as a spinoff series on Paramount+, and the film hasn't even hit theaters yet. Chris Killian of ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Rowe and some of the voice cast, including Ice Cube, Ayo Edebiri, Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicholas Cantu, and Brady Noon, and he asked them who their favorite turtle was as well as what their favorite pizza topping was.

Ice Cube: "My favorite turtle is Michelangelo. Pizza topping?I like pastrami on my pizza no. Can't get it in too many places, so it's a delicacy. But if I can get that, I'll go with mushrooms, olives and chicken."

Ayo Edebiri: "I think my favorite turtle historically has been Mikey. I had a Mikey skateboard deck. It's just, you know what I mean? I got to honor my personal history. And favorite pizza topping these days I've been chilling on a nice pepperoni. Look like a nice pepperoni cup. A little bit crisp. Classic."

Jeff Rowe: "Michelangelo. He's the funny one who doesn't take things too seriously. Always Michelangelo all day and pizza toppings is just cheese. I'm just like, keep it simple."

Micah Abbey: "I would say definitely my favorite turtle has got to be Raphael. I think it started from a little red color. That's obviously my favorite. But, yeah, and my favorite pizza toppings, probably bacon or pineapple or pepperoni.

Brady Noon: "My favorite turtle has to be Leo. I mean, he's the leader, he's got that swagger and swords would be my go to weapon. And my go to pizza topping is chicken parm pizza."

Shamon Brown Jr.: "I'd probably say I gotta go with Mikey. I'm sorry. I gotta go with Mikey. My favorite pizza topping is probably like sausage and like applewood smoked bacon."

Nicholas Cantu: "I'm gonna go Mikey as well. I love Mikey. He's so funny. And then my pizza topping, I'm just, I'm regular. I like pepperoni."

What happens in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.