Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sequel, Paramount+ Spinoff Series In the Works

Paramount and Nickelodeon Movies are looking to expand the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem universe. According to Variety, the studio has already greenlit a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel and a spinoff Paramount+ series that will bridge the gap between the films. Point Grey Pictures will produce the film with Jeff Rowe, director and co-writer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, returning to direct. Point Grey Pictures will also produce the Paramount+ spinoff series. Chris Yost, who wrote many episodes of the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, and Alan Wan, who worked on the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, are executive producers and showrunners on the series, titled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Lukas Williams is overseeing both projects for Point Grey.

"In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow," said Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. "We are excited to grow TMNT's legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform."

Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation, added, "Reinvigorating this franchise has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe and bringing new adventures to families and fans."

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (a name taken from the TMNT anthology series published by Mirage Studios during the early days of Turtlemania), the Paramount+ spinoff series, will be animated in 2D as opposed to the 3D style of the Mutant Mayhem movie. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles already has a two-season order. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon will reprise their roles as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the series. Here's the official synopsis for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

"The Turtles will be challenged like never before as Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey each go it alone for the first time. Faced with new threats and teaming up with old allies, the Turtles will discover who they really are when they don't have their brothers at their sides."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.