Tom Hanks' Latest Movie Debuts at the Top of Netflix Top 10 Charts

Tom Hanks, known by many as America's Dad, has been a major force at the box office for decades now. Late last year, the longtime star proved just how bankable he can be with the Sony dramedy A Man Called Otto. The mid-budget Hanks vehicle hit theaters in December and delivered modest numbers initially, but it stuck around and continued to perform well for weeks on end. A Man Called Otto went on to gross more than $109 million at the global box office, more than doubling its production budget.

Over the weekend, A Man Called Otto made its streaming debut on Netflix and continued its success story. It took just one day for Hanks' latest big screen story to conquer the daily Netflix ranks.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features A Man Called Otto as the number one film on the entire service. It passed other recent additions like Pitch Perfect and Heat.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!