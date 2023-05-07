Tom Hanks' Latest Movie Debuts at the Top of Netflix Top 10 Charts
Tom Hanks, known by many as America's Dad, has been a major force at the box office for decades now. Late last year, the longtime star proved just how bankable he can be with the Sony dramedy A Man Called Otto. The mid-budget Hanks vehicle hit theaters in December and delivered modest numbers initially, but it stuck around and continued to perform well for weeks on end. A Man Called Otto went on to gross more than $109 million at the global box office, more than doubling its production budget.
Over the weekend, A Man Called Otto made its streaming debut on Netflix and continued its success story. It took just one day for Hanks' latest big screen story to conquer the daily Netflix ranks.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features A Man Called Otto as the number one film on the entire service. It passed other recent additions like Pitch Perfect and Heat.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. A Man Called Otto
"Enraged by the world and hardened by grief, a cranky retiree plots his own demise but is foiled when a lively young family bursts into his life."
2. Pitch Perfect
"It's a musical showdown when Beca joins The Bellas a cappella group and revamps their stodgy style to take on a men's choir in a university competition."
3. The Croods
"When an earthquake obliterates their cave, an unworldly prehistoric family is forced to journey through unfamiliar territory in search of a new home."
4. The Dilemma
"Friends and business partners Ronny and Nick are about to land a fantastic deal when Ronny learns Nick's wife may be having an affair."
5. G.I. Joe: Retaliation
"In this action-packed sequel to G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the elite anti-terrorist team finds itself framed for treason by global mercenary Zartan."
6. AKA
"A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss' young son."
7. American Gangster
"Ambition and corruption clash in 1970s Harlem, where a charismatic drug kingpin rises to power and faces off with an uptight detective and deadly rivals."
8. Heat
"A heist gone wrong leads to a high-stakes game of cat and mouse between a criminal mastermind and the hard-boiled detective obsessed with catching him."
9. Above Suspicion
"The relationship between a drug-dealing informant and an FBI agent spirals out of control in small-town Kentucky. Based on a true story."
10. The Glass Castle
"A successful New York writer tries to reconcile her well-ordered life of privilege with her nomadic childhood ruled by a quixotic, unstable father."