One of the Best Action Movies of All Time Arrives on the Netflix Top 10
The start of May brought a bunch of new movies and TV shows to Netflix's streaming roster, some of which are already starting to catch on with subscribers. Pitch Perfect is topping Netflix's daily movie charts, while one of the most acclaimed action films of all time taking a more methodical approach to the rotating Top 10 list.
The film in question is Heat, Michael Mann's 1995 heist epic starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer. The film pits Pacino and De Niro head-to-head as a cop and master thief, both trying to outwit one another during a series of dangerous robberies.
Heat was recently added to Netflix's roster and just made its debut on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Thursday's edition of the Top 10 sees Heat in the ninth overall spot, though that ranking is sure to rise in the coming days.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Pitch Perfect
"It's a musical showdown when Beca joins The Bellas a cappella group and revamps their stodgy style to take on a men's choir in a university competition."
2. The Dilemma
"Friends and business partners Ronny and Nick are about to land a fantastic deal when Ronny learns Nick's wife may be having an affair."
3. AKA
"A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss' young son."
4. The Croods
"When an earthquake obliterates their cave, an unworldly prehistoric family is forced to journey through unfamiliar territory in search of a new home."
5. Above Suspicion
"The relationship between a drug-dealing informant and an FBI agent spirals out of control in small-town Kentucky. Based on a true story."
6. The Glass Castle
"A successful New York writer tries to reconcile her well-ordered life of privilege with her nomadic childhood ruled by a quixotic, unstable father."
7. Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
"Wealthy socialite Charlotte and working-class Alice find their families at risk of being ripped apart by greed and scandal."
8. Vanquish
"A woman trying to put her criminal past behind her gets blackmailed into taking on a dangerous mission by a corrupt ex-cop when he kidnaps her daughter."
9. Heat
"A heist gone wrong leads to a high-stakes game of cat and mouse between a criminal mastermind and the hard-boiled detective obsessed with catching him."
10. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
"This complex portrait of the incomparable Whitney Houston follows the singer's stunning ascent from New Jersey choir girl to international superstar."