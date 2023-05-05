One of the Best Action Movies of All Time Arrives on the Netflix Top 10

The start of May brought a bunch of new movies and TV shows to Netflix's streaming roster, some of which are already starting to catch on with subscribers. Pitch Perfect is topping Netflix's daily movie charts, while one of the most acclaimed action films of all time taking a more methodical approach to the rotating Top 10 list.

The film in question is Heat, Michael Mann's 1995 heist epic starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer. The film pits Pacino and De Niro head-to-head as a cop and master thief, both trying to outwit one another during a series of dangerous robberies.

Heat was recently added to Netflix's roster and just made its debut on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Thursday's edition of the Top 10 sees Heat in the ninth overall spot, though that ranking is sure to rise in the coming days.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!