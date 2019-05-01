How Buzz and Woody’s Relationship Evolves in Toy Story 4

The core of the Toy Story franchise, which spans more than two decades, has always been about true friendship, what friends can accomplish when they put faith in one another, and just how far someone is willing to go for their friends. Throughout this entire series, no friendship has been more prominent than that of a western sheriff doll and a space ranger action figure. They started out as enemies, but Woody and Buzz have become a shining example of honest friendship as the years have gone on. With Toy Story 4, that story will continue, and possibly conclude.

A lot of fans look at Toy Story 3 as the “perfect ending” to the tale of these characters, but that’s only partially true. As we learned during a visit to Pixar Animation Studios earlier this year, Toy Story 3 is seen by those who made the movies as the end of Woody’s story with Andy. Woody’s story with Buzz continued into their days with Bonnie after Toy Story 3 concluded, so the finale of their tale is still to come, and it will probably take place in Toy Story 4 in June.

How will their relationship be explored in this new installment? Toy Story 4 producer Mark Neilsen didn’t go into too much detail about the plot of the new movie, but he did assure that, no matter how little they are seen together in the trailers, Buzz and Woody’s relationship is still at the heart of the film.

“I can’t tell you anything,” Neilsen said of the movie itself. “You could not make this movie without Buzz and their relationship. So the thing that is really, I think one of the coolest things is like having this first film where their relationship begins and you’re seeing how it evolves over the course of this film, or the course of [Toy Story] 2 and 3 and then 4 just continues that. And it really does build upon what’s been before it.”

Toy Story 4 will spend a lot of time focusing on Woody’s rekindled relationship with his lost love, Bo Peep, but it sounds like there will still be plenty of emphasis on his never-ending friendship with his best friend.

Are you looking forward to Toy Story 4? Let us know in the comments!

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.

