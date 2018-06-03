‘Toy Story 4’ Reportedly Got Massive Rewrites

It sounds like there’s a good reason why Toy Story 4 hasn’t officially make it to the big screen just yet.

Annie Potts, who voices Little Bo Peep in the iconic animated film franchise, recently shared details about the film’s process in an interview with RadioTimes.com. As she revealed, a large portion of the film had to be completely rewritten, following the departure of original screenwriters Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Toy Story 4] was supposed to come out this year and then they threw out three-quarters of it and rewrote.” Potts explained. “Usually, it takes – from start to finish – two years. But because they threw most of it in the bin and started over [my time on the project has] been extended a little bit. I’ve done a lot of work on it.”

Anyone who has been keeping up with the updates around Toy Story 4 , which has been in various stages of development since 2013, probably isn’t surprised by this news. After John Lasseter stepped down from his Pixar role because of harassment claims late last year, Jones and McCormack clarified that they left the project because of creative differences with the company. Earlier this year, Black List writer Stephany Folsom was brought on to rewrite the script, with Disney/Pixar still set on meeting the film’s June 2019 release date.

“They’re funny those Pixar people.” Potts continued. “They just take their time. It’s very painstaking work. If they don’t like whole sections then they just chuck it and start over again. They have that great creative liberty to do that.”

Even with Toy Story 4 getting such major rewrites, it sounds like Potts is still playing a major role, with the project previously being described as a love story between Bo Peep and Woody (Tom Hanks).

“I have a big part!” Potts revealed. “I’m thrilled!”

“Most of [my work] is with Tom [Hanks, who voices Woody].” Potts continued. “I’ve never done any animation before where you got to work with the other actors. [Normally it’s] just a single voice at a time. But because of the nature of what we’re doing, we’ve been having Tom and me together. That’s fun! That is really fun!”

What do you think of Toy Story 4 getting major rewrites? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Toy Story 4 will land in theaters on June 21, 2019.